communitynewspapers.com
Willis McGahee’s Journey from Miami Central Rocket to Miami Hurricane
February 4, 2000: Willis McGahee of Miami Central High School signs his letter of intent to attend the University of Miami. McGahee is pictured with his mother Jannie Jones in the school library. Before he was a Miami Hurricane, Willis McGahee played for the Rockets of Miami Central High School. McGahee transferred to Central from Miami Springs High prior to his senior year in 1999. At 6’1 and 215 pounds, McGahee had the size and speed to be one of the great running backs in Dade County history. He appeared to be on his way to breaking the county single-season rushing record. But in the fifth game of the season, McGahee suffered a serious knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of his high school career. He finished with 677 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on just 77 carries. Photo by JC Ridley.
Will Recruiting Help Miami's OL Get Out of a Bad Situation?
The Miami Hurricanes have struggled along the offensive line and recruiting is a primary reason why.
Prospect Profile: Vincent Shavers, Monsignor Pace
Vincent Shavers is a highly touted linebacker in South Florida in the Class 2024. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect plays for Monsignor Pace High School in Miami Gardens. Shavers is a versatile athlete for the Spartans on both sides of the field. Already one of the area’s top juniors, his upside ...
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: Chaminade-Madonna, Miami Central remain 1-2 in the rankings
We’ve got our latest SBLive Sports Florida Power 25 rankings and the Chaminade-Madonna continues to remain the state’s top team and Miami Central at No. 2, with some movement going on throughout the state entering the Week 10 slate. Let’s take a look at this week’s the newest Power 25 rankings. ...
Mario Cristobal to Joe Rose: "We Will be a Championship Program"
“We will be a championship program.” That is what University of Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal told Joe Rose on Monday morning. It may seem tough to believe after Saturday’s loss to Duke
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
Deerfield News
They’re Back-Deerfield Beach’s Fatboyz BBQ “Top Notch” Now At 1200 East Hillsboro Boulevard
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-We remember when Fatboyz BBQ first opened on Powerline Road we thought, and still do their BBQ was excellent. Fatboyz reminds me of the old days when Tom’s was on Dixie Highway in Boca and the people would wait in lines. Fatboyz is the real deal they are cooking low and slow and know BBQ.
Florida man wins $1 million after buying scratch-off ticket from Publix
The Florida Lottery announced that a South Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got at Publix.
Former Atlantic High School athletic director arrested following investigation
Palm Beach County School District employee Andrea Smith-Thomas was arrested Monday morning on charges of grand theft, official misconduct and organized scheme to defraud valued less than $20,000 during her time as athletic director at Atlantic High School. A PBCSD investigation alleges that Smith-Thomas, 56, of Delray Beach, stole $4,609.80...
This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
Video provides clue in deadly I-95 shooting of motorcyclist in Miami
MIAMI - It could be a break in the case of a young motorcyclist who was gunned down this past weekend on I-95.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that Miami Police have released a new cell phone that they say shows an "unknown offender."They hope someone will recognize him. They say it shows the shooter on an orange and white KTM dirt bike fleeing southbound on I-95 around 7:30 p.m. near N.W. 75th St. Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva says police do not have a good description to release of the shooter or know what age he may be. They are also...
South Florida Times
Carey-Shuler honored with roadway in Miami-Dade
Miami, Fla. – Former longtime Miami-Dade County Commissioner and the ﬁrst Black woman to serve on the board, Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler will have a roadway named in her honor, paving the way for the younger generation to serve in government and making an impact on people’s lives in the Black community.
NBC Miami
SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike Closed in Miami-Dade After Multi-Vehicle Crash
All southbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike remain closed in Miami-Dade County after a morning multi-vehicle crash. The crash took place just after 8:30 a.m. just before the exit to Okeechobee Road and may have involved as many as six vehicles. Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released details on...
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in Plantation
It took nearly a century for America’s best pizza to arrive in South Florida, but some things are worth the wait. Next week, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (widely known as "Pepe's Pizza,” pronounced ‘pep-eez’), an iconic Connecticut-based restaurant, will open its first Florida location o Monday, October 24 in Broward County’s Plantation Walk at 341 N. University Drive.
Click10.com
Miami mom arrested after police say she encouraged, then joined school fight
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami woman was in court Tuesday facing a felony child abuse charge after school police accused her of encouraging her son to fight another boy at a north Miami-Dade middle school and then joining in the fracas. Bianca Maria Parrilla, 29, also faces a...
WSVN-TV
3 found shot in Aventura after incident in North Miami Beach; WB Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found in Aventura suffering from gunshot wounds following a shooting in North Miami Beach, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northeast 192nd...
travelawaits.com
6 Fabulous Reasons You Need To Visit Fort Lauderdale’s Newest Food Hall
Sistrunk Marketplace is a way to sample almost every ethnic food you can imagine while listening to music and dining either inside or on the patio. Opened in 2020, it combines a food hall, brewery, and distillery with shopping, music, and art. The 40,000-square-foot, multi-use complex is Fort Lauderdale’s first food hall.
niceville.com
Florida women going to prison for role in alleged falsified medical study
FLORIDA — Two Florida medical study coordinators have been ordered to prison in connection with their part in an alleged scheme to falsify medical trial data, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal judge sentenced the two Florida women in...
Click10.com
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed
Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. The trio join a ...
