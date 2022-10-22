Read full article on original website
'Everybody Dance' Documentary Hopes to Inspire Dance Educators to Make the Arts More InclusiveKristyn BurttAgoura Hills, CA
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are house hunting in the midst of royal chaosCheryl E PrestonSanta Barbara, CA
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to YelpLet's Eat LAOak Park, CA
Bank checking account receives national certification
Bank is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers ‘Bank On’ certified accounts. – American Riviera Bank (ARB), which has a location in Paso Robles at 1601 Spring Street, announced that its Simply Checking Account was officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the bank On National Account Standards. ARB is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers Bank On certified accounts.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Stops Carrier Delivery
In the latest twist of a story in its second decade, Santa Barbara’s daily newspaper dropped a notice along with the Thursday morning paper informing subscribers that the News-Press carrier would stop making deliveries as of Monday, October 24. First reported by KEYT, the notice stated the change was due to “labor shortages, higher gas prices, and other current economic challenges.”
kvta.com
Ventura County Average Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall
The price of gasoline continues to fall in Ventura County. As of Tuesday morning's Triple-A Fuel Gauge Survey, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Ventura County stood at $5.82 a gallon. That is 4 cents lower than Monday, almost a quarter below what it was a week ago,...
probrewer.com
8 BBL Brewhouse Liquidation. Brew System, Fermenters, Serving Tanks, Mill, Kegs
8 BBL Brewhouse Liquidation. Brew System, Fermenters, Serving Tanks, Mill, Kegs ( $1 ) Anacapa Brewery in Ventura, CA is closing down and needs to get all our current equipment out of the building in approximately a month. Most of this equipment is somewhat old but has been well taken care of over 22 years of operation. We would be most interested in someone wanting to buy everything as a lot sale and would be more flexible on price for bigger sales.
pacbiztimes.com
Santa Barbara startup Expond raises $1.25M in seed round
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was originally published in the Sept. 30, 2022 print edition of the Pacific Coast Business Times. In Santa Barbara, a mountain hike or a beach yoga session are only minutes away. What is harder to find on short notice are the fitness and wellness professionals who can help someone with those activities.
Wildlife crossing on 101 Freeway gets $5 million from OC couple
Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project near Agoura Hills, officials announced this weekend. The crossing will span over 10 lanes of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Liberty Canyon when completed in 2025, and aims to...
freightwaves.com
California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy
Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
palisadesnews.com
Cher Lists Longtime Malibu Home For $85M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 24th 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * Co-Creator ‘Grand Theft Auto” Buys Half Developed Mansion For $31M. * Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. To sponsor this episode contact ads@mirrormediagroupla.com.
onscene.tv
Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark
10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
kclu.org
The 30,000 square foot 'hands-on, minds-on' kids' museum being built in Camarillo
Water is running down an outside exhibit here at KidSTREAM Children's Museum in Camarillo, as children play. The site, at the former Camarillo Public Library, currently houses their Vision Room, where children are exploring hands-on exhibits – from a machine which makes colored scarves fly into the air, to a Musicon – a coding and music machine from Poland - which can be programmed to play music, using a series of buttons.
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: California’s Recycling Problem, LA Protests Against Iranian Government, Plan For Dodger Stadium Aerial Gondola
Santa Barbara Police Department arrest 32-year-old for Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS on State Street
Santa Barbara Police officers arrested a 32-year-old suspect in the 500 block of East Arrellaga St. around 11:30 a.m. for the Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS store on State Street. The post Santa Barbara Police Department arrest 32-year-old for Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS on State Street appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Port Hueneme Police Bust What They Allege Was An Illegal Gambling Operation
The Port Hueneme Police Department says it has busted an alleged illegal gambling operation at a local business. They say on September 2, 2022, the department received information regarding, "a business possibly engaged in illegal gambling involving gambling machines known as "machinas". They say an illegal gambling room was observed...
Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning
A small box trailer caught fire while driving along highway 101 south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos at 8:49 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Box Trailer Catches Fire on Highway 101
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a small box trailer that caught fire on Highway 101 Monday morning. At 8:49 a.m., crews responded to the southbound lanes near Palmer Road in Los Alamos and discovered the trailer smoking on the side of the road. Crews quickly doused the flames and...
Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident
The 36-year-old man who was shot on Saturday in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive has been identified by Oxnard Police as Ronald Charles Apodaca Jr. The post Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive
A 36-year-old man died from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive in Oxnard at 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. The post Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Conan O’Brien Sold His Padaro Lane Compound
Conan and Liza Powel O’Brien bought the property in 2015 for $7.9 million; they’re not moving far, having recently bought on Sand Point Road. 2010 LAS TUNAS ROAD (ABOVE) Remodeled 1957 four-bedroom on 1.9 acres. Listed: $4.585 million in February 2022, raised to $4.875 million, then cut twice...
