ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Bank checking account receives national certification

Bank is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers ‘Bank On’ certified accounts. – American Riviera Bank (ARB), which has a location in Paso Robles at 1601 Spring Street, announced that its Simply Checking Account was officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the bank On National Account Standards. ARB is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers Bank On certified accounts.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Stops Carrier Delivery

In the latest twist of a story in its second decade, Santa Barbara’s daily newspaper dropped a notice along with the Thursday morning paper informing subscribers that the News-Press carrier would stop making deliveries as of Monday, October 24. First reported by KEYT, the notice stated the change was due to “labor shortages, higher gas prices, and other current economic challenges.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Average Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall

The price of gasoline continues to fall in Ventura County. As of Tuesday morning's Triple-A Fuel Gauge Survey, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Ventura County stood at $5.82 a gallon. That is 4 cents lower than Monday, almost a quarter below what it was a week ago,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
probrewer.com

8 BBL Brewhouse Liquidation. Brew System, Fermenters, Serving Tanks, Mill, Kegs

8 BBL Brewhouse Liquidation. Brew System, Fermenters, Serving Tanks, Mill, Kegs ( $1 ) Anacapa Brewery in Ventura, CA is closing down and needs to get all our current equipment out of the building in approximately a month. Most of this equipment is somewhat old but has been well taken care of over 22 years of operation. We would be most interested in someone wanting to buy everything as a lot sale and would be more flexible on price for bigger sales.
VENTURA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Santa Barbara startup Expond raises $1.25M in seed round

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was originally published in the Sept. 30, 2022 print edition of the Pacific Coast Business Times. In Santa Barbara, a mountain hike or a beach yoga session are only minutes away. What is harder to find on short notice are the fitness and wellness professionals who can help someone with those activities.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
freightwaves.com

California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy

Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark

10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
MOORPARK, CA
kclu.org

The 30,000 square foot 'hands-on, minds-on' kids' museum being built in Camarillo

Water is running down an outside exhibit here at KidSTREAM Children's Museum in Camarillo, as children play. The site, at the former Camarillo Public Library, currently houses their Vision Room, where children are exploring hands-on exhibits – from a machine which makes colored scarves fly into the air, to a Musicon – a coding and music machine from Poland - which can be programmed to play music, using a series of buttons.
CAMARILLO, CA
Laist.com

What You Need To Know Today: California’s Recycling Problem, LA Protests Against Iranian Government, Plan For Dodger Stadium Aerial Gondola

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during the first day of our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kvta.com

Port Hueneme Police Bust What They Allege Was An Illegal Gambling Operation

The Port Hueneme Police Department says it has busted an alleged illegal gambling operation at a local business. They say on September 2, 2022, the department received information regarding, "a business possibly engaged in illegal gambling involving gambling machines known as "machinas". They say an illegal gambling room was observed...
PORT HUENEME, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning

A small box trailer caught fire while driving along highway 101 south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos at 8:49 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Box Trailer Catches Fire on Highway 101

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a small box trailer that caught fire on Highway 101 Monday morning. At 8:49 a.m., crews responded to the southbound lanes near Palmer Road in Los Alamos and discovered the trailer smoking on the side of the road. Crews quickly doused the flames and...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Conan O’Brien Sold His Padaro Lane Compound

Conan and Liza Powel O’Brien bought the property in 2015 for $7.9 million; they’re not moving far, having recently bought on Sand Point Road. 2010 LAS TUNAS ROAD (ABOVE) Remodeled 1957 four-bedroom on 1.9 acres. Listed: $4.585 million in February 2022, raised to $4.875 million, then cut twice...
SUMMERLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy