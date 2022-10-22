8 BBL Brewhouse Liquidation. Brew System, Fermenters, Serving Tanks, Mill, Kegs ( $1 ) Anacapa Brewery in Ventura, CA is closing down and needs to get all our current equipment out of the building in approximately a month. Most of this equipment is somewhat old but has been well taken care of over 22 years of operation. We would be most interested in someone wanting to buy everything as a lot sale and would be more flexible on price for bigger sales.

VENTURA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO