Texas Tech is Getting Funky This Saturday
Tone Loc is coming to Lubbock and he's bringing Young MC and DJ Born. That's the perfect announcement video. I love Brooklyn 99. Back to Tone Loc, if you're unfamiliar, Tone Loc is the first ever rapper to go platinum after one of his first singles Wild Thing was certified double platinum after being released on his debut album. That album, Loc-ed After Dark, also featured Funky Cold Medina. That song also went platinum.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
How Far Is Lubbock From The Beach?
Sometimes you just have to put your toes in the sand. I grew up (mostly) with the beach nearby. While I have no desire to live there again, I still have to have a nice blast of sea air every now and then or I go crazy. After all, as the Toadies sang, "I Come From The Water".
Early Voting Begins In Texas, Here’s What You Need To Know
Early voting is now underway across the State of Texas. Millions of Texans will head to the polls over the next two weeks before the November 8th Election to cast their votes for the candidates they feel best represent them. Early Voting in Texas will last until Friday, November 4th....
LCU Hosting two Family fun Events Halloween Weekend
Halloween is just days away and it is time to rake in the dough, by which I mean candy. Lubbock Christian University is holding their annual Trunk-or-Treat event this year with a little bit of a twist. Every year Lubbock Christian University's Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosts an annual...
Texas Tech is Offering Free Dog Training Classes on Campus
A common theme I see in Lubbock are people getting dogs, especially college kids, and not training their pups whatsoever. Let’s talk about why that’s a problem and how you can fix it. When you get a new dog, there are a few important things you have to...
Lubbock Con 2023 Now Accepting Vendor & Artist Applications
Lubbock-Con, Lubbock's original and local comic convention, is returning in-person on February 25th & 26th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (1501 Mac Davis Lane). Lubbock-con has grown massively since its early days, and is always a very fun, very well-attended event. If you are a vendor or artist of...
Lubbock Restaurant Sparks Viral Outrage With Halloween Decoration
Lubbock's Capital Pizza has sparked a viral outrage due to a Halloween decoration. The story has even made it to TMZ with the spicy and somewhat misleading headline, "JEFFREY DAHMER PIZZA FINGER AND EYEBALL TOPPINGS!?! TX Spot Dishing Controversy" The pizza is not a menu item, but rather, just a...
Governor Greg Abbott Holding Campaign Event In Lubbock On Tuesday
If you are still waiting to hear Texas Governor Greg Abbott address your concerns about the border, the grid, property taxes, school security, and any other issue or issues you want to hear about, you have a chance to see the Governor at a campaign event on Tuesday. Early voting...
When Will It Snow It Lubbock?
The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
Make Sure You Don’t Have One of These Inside Lubbock City Limits
I learned something new today that I thought you might not know. Then again, maybe you do know, and I was just in the dark about it until this morning. I'd never given much thought to it at all until I came across a post by the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center.
A Humble Plea for Someone to Open a Dog Restaurant in Lubbock
You’ve heard the plea for a cat café in Lubbock, but what about a dog restaurant?. In case you aren’t familiar, a cat café is a place where you can enjoy yummy drinks, possibly some snacks, all while in the company of adorable and sometimes adoptable cats. This is a trend that originated in Japan, but blew up and has quickly spread around the world.
Two Lubbock Dog Parks Will Be Closed Friday
Lubbock's dog parks are very popular, especially in the mornings and on the weekends. But on Friday, October 21 for most of the day, two of Lubbock's dog parks will be closed in order to maintain them. Years ago when dog parks were being discussed in Lubbock, many citizens asked...
Take a Lubbock Shelter Dog Out for a Day of Halloween Fun This Saturday
If you don’t already have plans this Saturday or are looking for some fun Halloween activities to do in Lubbock, you should consider participating in the Lubbock Animal Shelter’s 3rd Annual Trick or Treat Around Town. This is an opportunity for you to volunteer and get a shelter...
A Last Minute Evening Plan in Lubbock for Friday, October 21, 2022
If you're looking for something to do tonight by yourself or with some friends, I have a fun plan in mind that I hope someone will enjoy. While I'm usually the type to make plans ahead of time, because I like to know what I’m getting myself into well in advance to properly prepare (shoutout to all of my fellow anxiety-ridden peeps), sometimes the occasional last-minute plan can work out wonderfully. Sometimes you haven’t made a plan, but really want to go out and do something, and today is probably one of those days for you if you’re reading this.
Only 1 Lubbock Woman Has Been Miss Texas, But What a Beauty!
I'll be the first to admit that I think beauty pageants are a little...shall we say, dated? The inner machinations of pageant culture has been exposed and on display for years, and we all got a creepy and at times, hilarious, view into them with a number of reality shows. My favorite being the spin off to Toddlers and Tiaras, which is Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. I loved Alana, she was just so sassy and I couldn't get enough of her. Of course, her mother ended up being a total creep.
Agreement Made for Sale of Joyland to Local Lubbock Business Owners
According to a press release, an agreement has be made for the sale of Joyland to local Lubbock business people. Read: Joyland is saved!. Current owners David and Kristi Dean have made an agreement to sell Joyland to Jim and Kai Evans and Darryl and Stephanie Holland. If those names sound familiar, they should- the Evans family owns and operates Adventure Park and the Holland family owns and operates The Cactus Theater. These are not outside investors, these are absolutely Lubbock folks who have the expertise to make Joyland see its full potential. Joyland is here to stay!
How To Get New Products Added to Lubbock Grocery Stores
If you’ve ever been shopping in a grocery store and wished they carried a certain product, you just might be able to make it happen. I was recently talking with a friend that is allergic to gluten, and she told me about a certain pasta brand she loves but wished the stores in Lubbock carried a bigger variety of their products. As someone that also has dietary restrictions, I immediately understood her pain. It is way too common for stores to carry only a couple of products you need, or they randomly decide to stop carrying the products when you need it most.
WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock
Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
Got Fresh Meat? Here Are The Best Local Lubbock Places To Buy Meat
It is hard to beat locally grown meat, especially here in West Texas. So if you are looking to shop local and get some really good meat here is the place to be. Here is a list of all the best locally-owned meat stores and butcher shops in the area.
