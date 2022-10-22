ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Thorns edge Wave 2-1, face Current for NWSL championship

The Portland Thorns will play the Kansas City Current for the National Women's Soccer League championship next weekend in Washington, closing out a turbulent and emotionally taxing 10th season. Crystal Dunn came off the bench and scored in stoppage time to give the Thorns a 2-1 victory over the San...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Bellator-Rizin card features McKee-de Souza, Freire-Erbst bouts

The ambitious Bellator vs. Rizin card on New Year's Eve has its top fights set -- and all are highly competitive, featuring top athletes from both promotions. Bellator star AJ McKee will face Rizin lightweight champion Roberto "Satoshi" de Souza in the main event of the Dec. 31 card at Japan's Saitama Super Arena, it was announced Wednesday at a news conference in Tokyo. That will be a nontitle matchup.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy