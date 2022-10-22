Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Thorns edge Wave 2-1, face Current for NWSL championship
The Portland Thorns will play the Kansas City Current for the National Women's Soccer League championship next weekend in Washington, closing out a turbulent and emotionally taxing 10th season. Crystal Dunn came off the bench and scored in stoppage time to give the Thorns a 2-1 victory over the San...
ESPN
Bellator-Rizin card features McKee-de Souza, Freire-Erbst bouts
The ambitious Bellator vs. Rizin card on New Year's Eve has its top fights set -- and all are highly competitive, featuring top athletes from both promotions. Bellator star AJ McKee will face Rizin lightweight champion Roberto "Satoshi" de Souza in the main event of the Dec. 31 card at Japan's Saitama Super Arena, it was announced Wednesday at a news conference in Tokyo. That will be a nontitle matchup.
Comments / 0