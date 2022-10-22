The ambitious Bellator vs. Rizin card on New Year's Eve has its top fights set -- and all are highly competitive, featuring top athletes from both promotions. Bellator star AJ McKee will face Rizin lightweight champion Roberto "Satoshi" de Souza in the main event of the Dec. 31 card at Japan's Saitama Super Arena, it was announced Wednesday at a news conference in Tokyo. That will be a nontitle matchup.

