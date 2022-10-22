Read full article on original website
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
CROSS COUNTRY – The high school cross country season wrapped up saturday with the the wyoming state cross country championships the Sheridan Lady Broncs finished 3rd and the Broncs were 5th, Austin Akers, Landrum Wiley and Kayley Alicke earned all state honors for top ten finishes. Grace Perkins all-stated...
Campbell County at Sheridan Football Highlights – 10/21/22
0:22 Campbell County punts. Dane Steel returns 38 yards for TD – Sheridan 7 Campbell County 0. 0:43 Cael Gilbertson 21 yard run from Sheridan 45 to Campbell County 34. 1:11 Alex Haswell sacks Drube. Drube fumbles. Rater Tomlinson returns 21 yards for TD – Sheridan 14 Campbell County 0.
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
SCSD#2 Board to Hold Special Meeting
Sheridan County School District #2 will hold a special Board Meeting on October 26, 2022 12:00 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room. There will be one recognition, Kristie Garriffa with the Niche.com 2023 Best School Rankings, SCSD#2. In new business the board will address the following action items. Sue...
Dog and Cat Shelter donations
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter operates primarily through grants and donations. Many of those donations are in the form of blankets, towels and sheets that families in Sheridan no longer need. The donations are appreciated and critical to the shelter. Dog beds and blankets not only provide warmth to...
