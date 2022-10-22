Moore has big day as Monarch go to 6-1

WILKES-BARRE — King’s College used a 20-point third quarter to erase a 17-7 halftime deficit and defeat Lebanon Valley 34-24 on Saturday at McCarthy Stadium.

Tyler Moore threw touchdown passes of 31, 56 and 64 yards in the quarter.

The Monarch quarterback finished 14 of 26 for 315 yards and four touchdowns for the game. He also threw one interception.

King’s closed to 17-14 with just over 13:00 to play in the third when Moore hit Brandon Cohen with a 31-yard bomb for a score. The play capped a four-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:46 off the clock.

The Monarchs next scoring drive was even quicker.

After Lebanon Valley went three and out after King’s closed to within 3 points, King’s needed only two plays to take the lead. Moore connected on a 56-yard scoring strike over the middle of the field to take the lead 20-17 with 10:18 left in the quarter.

The Monarchs would used another quick strike to pad their lead. Moore hit Joe Herman with a 64-yard bomb to take a 27-10 lead on the first play of a drive to give King’s a 27-17 lead with just 3:20 left in the quarter.

Lebanon Valley cut the lead to 27-24 on a 36-yard touchdown run by Dion Bryant with 11:15 left in the fourth quarter, but King’s iced the game with a 11-play, 64-yard drive on the ensuing possession. Shemar Ellis capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Jayson Halley finished with 159 yards rushing for King’s on 22 carries. Herman led King’s receivers with 76 yards on two receptions.

King’s (6-1) plays at noon next Saturday at Alvernia.

Delaware Valley 24, Wilkes 14

The Colonels fell on the road to undefeated Delaware Valley (8-0) .

The visiting Colonels got 156 yards passing from Xavier Powell, who finished the game 11 of 31 with one touchdown and one interception.

Powell also led the Colonels in rushing with 60 yards on the ground on 12 carries.

The Colonels (5-2) host Lycoming College at noon next Saturday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Misericordia 3, Stevens 2

Emma Sweitzer scored a pair of second-half goals as the second-ranked Misericordia was forced to come from behind for the just the second time this season in a win at Stevens.

Misericordia extended the best start in program history to 14-0-1 and set a new school record with a 15-match unbeaten streak.

Kate Field added a goal for the Cougars who also clinched the top seed in the MAC Freedom Tournament.

Field gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead just under two minutes into the match, but Stevens answered less than 30 seconds later.

The Ducks went in front four minutes into the second half to set the stage for Sweitzer’s heroics.

Michaela Fasolino carried the ball down the right side and played a long ball to Sweitzer near the top of the box where she played a lateral pass to Field, who chipped the ball over the top of the defense inside the right post at 1:54.

Stevens quickly pulled even and the score stood until the Ducks scored off a corner at 49:07.

Sweitzer scored twice in a nine-minute span to lift MU.

Colleen Kinsella threaded a pass between two defenders and found Sweitzer in stride on the right edge of the box. With the keeper off her line, Sweitzer slotted a shot from 10 yards that caromed the inside of the right post to tie the score, 2-2, at 65:23.

The Cougars notched the game-winner when Brenna Field played a long ball into the left corner when Kaylee Sturans served a pass to Sweitzer, who one-timed by Sweitzer in front at 73:54.

FDU-Florham 5, Wilkes 0

Visiting FDU-Florham saw five different players score on way to a Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom shutout victory over the Wilkes University field hockey team Saturday afternoon at Schmidt Stadium.

Wilkes slipped to 3-12 overall and 0-7 in MAC Freedom games. FDU-Florham improved to 9-7 overall and 5-3 in league contests.

The Colonels conclude MAC Freedom play Wednesday when they travel to Williamsport to face Lycoming College at 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes earns split

Wilkes University its their tri-match as the Colonels defeated Saint Joseph’s University, New York (Long Island) 3-1 (25-12, 25-21, 20-25, 25-11) in the first match then fall to host Ramapo College in five sets (25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 21-25, 7-15).

Wilkes improves to 7-17 on the year from splitting the games.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Wikes opens season

Wilkes opened the 2022-23 season hosting Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) foes Messiah University and FDU-Florham in a tri-meet at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center.

Messiah picked up two wins with 133 team points while FDU-Florham scored 71 points to earn a win over Wilkes.

Senior Maddy Kinard earned Wilkes its one team point as she finished fifth of 10 swimmers in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:08.52. She also swam the 200 Backstroke, placing sixth of nine swimmers with a time of 2:38.07.

Kinard is back in the pool at the Wyoming Valley CYC next Saturday when the Colonels host Marywood University at 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Wilkes 2, College of Mounta Saint Vincent 0

Wilkes got two first half goals to defeat College of Mount Saint Vincent on Senior Day at Bruggeworth Field.

Wilkes improves their record to 4-10-2 on the season, while Mount Saint Vincent falls to 10-4 on the year.

Both teams took their time in the first ten minutes of the game, only taking one shot each during that duration. Kiana Jedlicka would break the slow start at the 11th minute as she took a pass from Erica Feese and hit the right side of the goal to put Wilkes up 1-0.

Feese would get her own goal in the 18th minute as she took a long pass from Aliah Balch and hit her shot past the goalie near the right side of the goal to make it a 2-0 lead for Wilkes.

Wilkes will return to Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom (MAC Freedom) action as they travel to FDU-Florham on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOLS

FIELD HOCKEY

Wallenpaupack 2, Nanticoke 1

Grace Reed scored host Nanticoke’s only goal to the loss to Wallenpaupack.

Kelsey Clark had five saves in goal for the Trojans.