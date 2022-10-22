ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

One Table returning to Aiken on Thanksgiving Day

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Exah_0ijDNeQc00

With the help of a new partnership, One Table will be returning to Aiken on Thanksgiving Day.

The event’s past organizers are teaming up with The Salvation Army of Aiken to bring back the free community dinner.

After a two-year hiatus because of concerns about COVID-19, One Table will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24.

The site will be The Salvation Army’s headquarters at 322 Gayle Ave. instead of One Table’s traditional location in The Alley.

As in the past, everyone is invited to attend and enjoy a hearty meal and fellowship.

One Table Event Coordinator Kathryn Wade described the collaboration as “a great solution.”

For a while, she wasn't sure it would be possible to revive the event in 2022 following the long break and the disbandment of the One Table Committee.

There also was another problem.

“Newberry Hall has been very gracious to us over the years, but because of some engagements they had, it was going to make it hard for us to use their kitchen facilities,” Wade said.

For The Salvation Army, getting involved in One Table was compatible with its charitable efforts such as operating a soup kitchen and providing various other services to those in need, Capt. April Tiller said.

In addition, while One Table was on hiatus, The Salvation Army had stepped up and offered free Thanksgiving meals, and the nonprofit was ready to serve holiday fare at no cost again.

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t do this together,” said Tiller of the new One Table partnership.

Starting Nov. 1, people who want to donate prepared food – macaroni and cheese, rice and sweet potatoes – can sign up and pick up pans at the Life Choices Pregnancy Care Center at 130 East Pine Log Road. After being filled, the pans should be taken to The Salvation Army’s headquarters on Nov. 23 or by 10 a.m. on Nov. 24.

“We also are looking for people to donate desserts,” said Wade, who is Life Choices’ executive director. “They can bring to that food to The Salvation Army (on Gayle Avenue) on Nov. 22, Nov. 23, or by 10 a.m. on Nov. 24.”

Life Choices is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"The turkeys have been taken care of," Wade said. "Some of the same guys that we've had in the past will grill them the day before Thanksgiving."

As for the future of One Table, "we are going to to work to rebuild the One Table Committee and, hopefully, get it back to normal," Wade said.

The phone number for Life Choices is 803-649-9890.

For information about volunteering or donating money, call 803-641-4141.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Thief strikes Salvation Army in Augusta just ahead of fall festival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thief struck the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, taking some key items the organization needed for this weekend’s fall festival. In a break-in, the thief took two golf carts and a generator, the center reported Tuesday morning. The generator was still in the box...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Williston welcomes autumn with scarecrow competition

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small town in Barnwell County is drawing attention with its creative scarecrow displays. It’s the Ivy Garden Club of Williston’s competition. Some are just for show, and others are for you and the family to grab a photo. We went to see what...
WILLISTON, SC
WJBF

Prayer vigil held to help bring Keith Styburski home

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF)- A local family drew on their church community for help to keep hopeful about their missing loved. Those who know Keith Styburski joined in prayer for his return. “Let’s bow our heads together,” said the pastor of Miracle Baptist Church in Hephzibah. “Father, we come to you tonight as a group of […]
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Details emerge about fights during youth program at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details about why the Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. “Escalating incidents with class number 44 at the Fort Gordon YCA involved fighting, resulting in one cadet being transported for a medical check and released, and the other two being treated on scene,” a Georgia National Guard spokeswoman said Monday.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Amazon to hold hiring event in Augusta on Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Amazon will be holding a one-day hiring event for hundreds of seasonal full-time and part-time roles at its Appling facility. The event will be held Wednesday, October 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel on Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. Amazon says...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Family and neighbors remember crash victim, plead for change

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A N ACCIDENT INVOLVING A VEHICLE AND A PEDESTRIAN ENDED IN TRAGEDY ALONG A BUSY STRETCH OF ROAD IN COLUMBIA COUNTY. TO FAMILY, cj herrin WAS A GENTLE GIANT AND TO NEIGHBORS, A HARDWORKING YOUNG MAN EVERYONE KNEW OF AND ADMIRED. HE WAS 26-YEARS-OLD WHEN HE DIED. HE WAS ON HIS WAY TO HIS MORNInG SHIFT AT THE LOCAL MCDONALDS, JUST UP THE STREET.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Actor, Mark Wahlberg, visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken. In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Fort Gordon housing contractor collects millions in bonuses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has uncovered the private company in charge of housing at Fort Gordon has been pocketing millions of your tax-payer dollars in bonus checks. Balfour Beatty has been collecting these payments for years, even as our I-TEAM exposed military families were living in unsafe homes...
FORT GORDON, GA
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRDW-TV

Mom’s attack on day-care teacher to be handled by Augusta DA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County district attorney’s office has bowed out of prosecuting a mother accused of attacking her child’s day-car instructor last year in a video that went viral nationally. Columbia County DA Bobby Christine has a conflict of interest, so the case against mother...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
6K+
Followers
230
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy