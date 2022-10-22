Read full article on original website
Justice delayed again: NY officials make Broadwater wait for payout after wrongful conviction
Syracuse, NY – Anthony Broadwater left a Syracuse courtroom in triumph last year after a 40-year battle for justice over his wrongful conviction decades ago in the rape of Alice Sebold, a Syracuse University student who went on to become a best-selling author. But his exoneration, which made news...
NYS to strengthen 'Red Flag Law' to protect New Yokers from gun violence
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by Attorney General Letitia James to announce an expansion of the state's Red Flag Law on Monday. They say the expansion aims to further protect New York residents from gun violence. Since signing the legislation into law, the governor's...
Troy Record
Hochul, James announce expansion in Red Flag gun law usage
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a major expansion in the usage of New York State’s Red Flag Law to what they say will further protect the state from gun violence. Following an executive order and legislation signed by Hochul to strengthen...
cnycentral.com
Jury finds 3 men guilty of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Three men accused of being part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 have been found guilty on felony charges of gang membership, providing materials for an act of terrorism and felony firearm. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and...
cnycentral.com
Law enforcement agencies participating in Halloween Stop-DWI campaign
NEW YORK — Between 2016 and 2020, there were 129 drunk driving-related fatalities between 6 p.m. on Halloween and 6 a.m. the following morning, according to the Cortland County Sheriff's Department. In preparation for Halloween, law enforcement agencies are joining a statewide initiative to crack down on drunk driving....
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 to settle charges of fraud, improperly prescribing painkillers
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Central New York doctor has agreed to pay the government $900,000 to settle allegations he overcharged for smoking cessation services and improperly prescribed opioid painkillers. The settlement with Dr. Ahmad M. Mehdi, a family practitioner with offices in Tully and Groton, was announced today by...
To the high courts? Legal decisions against NY's gun laws question constitutional standing
A federal judge in Buffalo has issued a temporary restraining order regarding large portions of New York’s new gun law. In particular, the part of the law that prevents people from carrying guns in places of worship.
New York state officials appeal absentee ballot rule with election looming
Albany, N.Y. — New York officials appealed a judge’s ruling against inspecting absentee ballots before Election Day, allowing early counting of those ballots to go ahead pending an appeals court decision. A state judge in upstate New York on Friday said the pandemic-related rule that allowed absentee ballots...
iheart.com
Our Gun Guy is Reacting to Hochul & Zeldin's Only Debate on Dave Allen Show
Governor Hochul and Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin have taken part in their only scheduled debate and there were a variety of topics discussed, including guns. Our "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed is reacting on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
cnycentral.com
Stefanik pledges investigation into Cuomo nursing home order if GOP takes House majority
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik appearing in Rensselaer County Monday to make a big announcement. She is pledging a congressional investigation into New York's nursing home deaths during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rep. Stefanik says this investigation would look into former Gov....
Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police
UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
AG sues Tim Green’s Skyline Apartments, charging it is not fixing problems despite $300,000 fine
Syracuse, NY -- The state attorney general’s office is suing the landlord of Syracuse’s notorious Skyline Apartments, accusing the company founded by Troy and Tim Green of ducking rules meant to ensure that code violations were addressed at Skyline and a handful of other properties across the city.
Groton doctor reaches $900K settlement with federal authorities for overcharging
GROTON, N.Y.—A doctor with a Groton practice has reached an agreement to pay $900,000 for a variety of up-billing charges, announced by the United States Attorney’s Office Monday. Dr. Ahmad Mehdi, who operates general medical practices in Groton and Tully, New York, agreed to pay the money to...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charge two juveniles in Bleeker Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that two juveniles have been charged with criminal weapon possession after a shooting that took place on Bleeker Street on October 24th. Around 2:15 pm on Monday, an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division on the 400 block of Bleeker...
cnycentral.com
The $194k deputy; Onondaga Co. Sheriff's office spend $7.7 million in overtime to run jail
In 2021, a single Onondaga County sheriff's deputy brought home $194,636.05. It's nearly triple his starting salary; like other senior deputies, he made use of contractual overtime rules that Sheriff Eugene Conway and other top brass have wanted removed for years. CNY Central sent a freedom of information request to...
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
cnyhomepage.com
Candidate expresses concern over Oneida County Conservative Party endorsement
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – John Zielinski, the Republican candidate running for the 119th Assembly seat against Marianne Buttenschon today at the press Conference about an investigation into why the Oneida County Conservative Party endorsed Democrats for the 119th Assembly and Oneida County Sheriff. “I just want you and the...
cnycentral.com
Central New York Doctor to pay $900K in settlement to resolve Medicaid fraud, NYS AG says
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Office of New York State Attorney General (OAG) Letitia James in collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, announced Monday that they reached a settlement with Ahmad M. Mehdi and his medical practice in Central New York. Dr. Mehdi is the principal owner of Ahmad...
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County, Syracuse University to illuminate buildings green for Veterans Day week
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Ahead of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that the courthouse, Carnegie building, War Memorial, and Everson Museum will be illuminated green from November 5 through November 13 as part of Operation Green Light. The collaborative initiative supports veterans of...
