Texas Tech Signal Caller Honored With Big 12 Award
Texas Tech football has entered the Behren Morton Era. They entered it after the first drive in Stillwater, but the freshman's start against West Virginia cemented his place at the helm of Joey Mcguire's program leading Zach Kittley's offense. It's nearly a perfect match. Morton led the Red Raiders to...
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
Neal Brown is “Done,” Per One Analyst
Neal Brown is certainly under some heat, there’s no doubt about that. Many fans and former players are calling for the coach’s firing after a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Bryan Clinton, a sportswriter for Heartland College Sports, recently took to his usual column to discuss...
The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
‘It’s who we are’: Former Mountaineers to return home for WVU’s largest-ever mascot reunion
From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia. Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
Scattershooting while wondering whatever happened to Michael Johnson
Without question, Michael Johnson was tune-in television for me personally. Especially for the 1996 Olympics and the 2000 Olympics, perhaps the most dominant runner I’ve ever seen run this side of Usain Bolt. When Johnson was running in high school he was sort of legendary, the rivalry between Roosevelt’s Roy “Robot” Martin and Johnson of Skyline were supposed to be must-attend event and Martin actually beat Johnson in high school a number of times, but then Johnson I think matured a bit physically, has 4 Olympic gold medals, 8 World Championships, and 4 Goodwill game gold medals to prove it. Johnson was also the guy that I first remember running in gold spikes.
Poll: How Many Remaining Games Will WVU Football Win This Season?
Even though most have higher expectations, reaching a bowl game would do wonders in generating a trust in the West Virginia program moving forward. To become Bowl eligible, the Mountaineers need at least 3 more wins before the end of the season. With 5 games left on the schedule, and...
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 2.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From paper mache and chicken wire to bronze, the new Raider Red statue was unveiled Saturday morning. Raider Red has been spreading school spirit for 50 years. “He’s an icon, he’s a two-time national champion, and he is the embodiment of what it is to be...
Meet the 2022 Homecoming Court candidates
West Virginia University announced the 2022 Homecoming Court on Monday, Oct. 17. This year, 10 candidates were selected and will compete for the title of Homecoming Royalty. Voting is conducted through WVUEngage and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Students can vote using their laptops or mobile devices.
2022 Texas Tech homecoming court announced
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The 2022...
Carved Pumpkins Still Needed For Lubbock’s Pumpkin Trail
The City of Lubbock is hoping to have a really long Pumpkin Trail this year, but there is only one way that is going to happen, and that's if citizens donate carved pumpkins this week before the trail gets going. The 14th Annual Lubbock Pumpkin Trail is October 27-30th at...
Pet Cemeteries and Crematories Located in Lubbock, Texas
When a beloved pet passes, it is a heartbreaking experience. Whether it is the loss of a dog, cat, or small animal like a hamster or bird, you may not be familiar with the options at hand for laying them to rest. Whether you’d prefer to bury or cremate your...
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
Another Fantastic Concert Announced for Raider Alley This Weekend
Texas Tech has announced another electric concert for the Raider Alley Concert Series for the Homecoming weekend celebration against West Virginia. The first act brought to Raider Alley last year in the renewed push to make the pregame an absolute party was DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal. He won't be returning, but the DJ booth will return as Texas Tech and the Gorilla Law Firm have tabbed NGHTMRE to rock the stage.
Doctor, TTUHSC graduate who gave his life saving others honored for heroism
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center posthumously honored Dr. John Cheng on October 21 for tackling a shooter that opened fire in the Geneva Presbyterian Church in California in May. Cheng was the only person killed in the attack, while five others were injured. Dr. Cheng graduated from the TTUHSC School of […]
First snow and coldest of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
