ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Jalen Rose Reveals His Top Five Toughest Players To Guard In NBA History: Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, And Michael Jordan

By Nico Martinez
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p250f_0ijDNLqv00

Jalen Rose reveals his top five toughest players to guard.

View the original article to see embedded media.

From 1994 to 2007, former guard Jalen Rose enjoyed a great career in the NBA. While he was never considered a star back in his day, Rose was always an important rotation player for his team and he crossed paths with many of the game's all-time greatest players.

So when the 49-year-old stepped up and revealed the toughest players he has ever had to guard, it's no surprise that a lot of people listened.

Starting with Glenn Robinson, he explained them all one by one .

"Number five: Glenn Robinson. Balled at Purdue, crazy post-game, crazy mid-range could turn over both shoulders. The number one overall pick in the '94 Draft. Grant Hill. When he got drafted by the Pistons, he made all-pro 7 straight seasons. Number three: T-Mac. I know he was 6'9," but this pogo stick may have been closer to 7-feet  without everybody realizing it."

The biggest surprise was Kobe Bryant . Considering the time that Bryant famously dropped 81 on Rose's head, one would imagine he would have to be at the top of the list. Instead, Rose had him second, right behind Michael Jordan .

"Number two: the Black Mamba, Kobe Bean Bryant. Number one: MJ. He's the toughest I've ever had to guard."

Jalen Rose's True Feelings On Michael Jordan

As you can see, Jalen got to play against some pretty steep competition during his career, and plenty of them gave him trouble on the offensive end. Regarding Jordan, specifically, it's no secret that Rose thinks very highly of the 6x Champion .

"When you talk about the best players of all time, you ultimately start talking about who's the GOAT. And when you talk about GOAT, the first word is 'Greatest.' That means achieved more than somebody else. And if we're comparing Michael Jordan and LeBron, for example, Michael Jordan got ten scoring titles LeBron has one. Michael Jordan has been Defensive Player of the Year in the NBA, LeBron hasn't. Michael Jordan has two separate three-peats, LeBron doesn't have one three-peat. And so, like, you don't necessarily even need to watch them play to acknowledge that what Michael Jordan achieved just solely on the court is greater." (h/t SportsKeeda ).

Obviously, Jalen's list was entirely subjective, but it does paint a good picture of which players were dominating the NBA landscape at the time.

Unsurprisingly, when it comes to star power in the 90s and 2000s, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were at the top of the food chain and everybody knew it.

Comments / 3

Related
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy