Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Lamar Jackson Reacts To Playing Different Position Sunday

Some misguided scouts finally got their wish when the Baltimore Ravens moved Lamar Jackson to running back. During the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC North showdown against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson stood behind tight end Mark Andrews, who lined up under center on a fourth-and-short. Andrews pitched the ball to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar reacts to loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have lost four games in a row, and Bernie Kosar is not happy about it. On "The Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon" on Monday, the former Browns quarterback said he was “literally sick” following the team’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Concerning Mark Andrews News

The Baltimore Ravens play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in just over 48 hours. Unfortunately, the Ravens might be without one of their best players when the game kicks off. Star tight end Mark Andrews missed practice on Monday afternoon. A day later, Andrews was missing from practice once again....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens' Gus Edwards dedicates big game to teammate Jaylon Ferguson, who died last June

BALTIMORE - Ravens running back Gus Edwards was inspired in his return to the backfield in more than a year.Edwards honored the late Jaylon Ferguson, a teammate who died in Baltimore on June 21. He wore the numbers 4 and 5 on his athletic tape - the jersey number worn by Ferguson since joining the Ravens in 2019 - during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.Ferguson's death was later declared to be caused by the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, and the death was ruled to be accidental.Edwards received the game ball following Sunday's win...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality

The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks

You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

3 Players The Packers Should Trade Before The Deadline

Dean Lowry begins the list of 3 players the Packers should trade before the deadline. Lowry is in the last year of his deal and is unlikely to sign with the team in the offseason. The Packers have a plethora of defensive line talent with Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton so moving on from Lowry would not hurt a lot in the short term. Lowry’s production has also not lived up to his potential this season. Through seven games he has only recorded half a sack. Even with the production, there is one huge reason why Dean Lowry is one of 3 players the packers should trade.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Analysts debate: Would Clemson struggle outside ACC?

Analysts Joel Klatt of Fox Sports and Danny Kanell of CBS Sports got into a dust-up on Twitter over No. 5 Clemson's football resume. After Klatt wondered how the Tigers would fare outside the ACC, the discussion quickly turned into a question of Clemson’s ability to post an undefeated record against the schedules of No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State. On Saturday, Clemson struggled to beat No. 16 Syracuse, 27-21.
CLEMSON, SC
MLB Trade Rumors

How the Orioles struck waiver gold last November

The last time left-hander Cionel Perez was tagged on a post at MLBTR was 11 months ago, when the Orioles announced they’d claimed him off waivers from the Reds. Ditto righty Bryan Baker, whom the Orioles claimed from the Blue Jays two weeks prior. They were the definition of innocuous offseason moves at the time: a last-place team claiming a pair of little-known relievers who’d been waived by non-playoff clubs performing garden-variety 40-man roster maintenance. The moves were met with the expected cynicism associated with waiver claims of this ilk.
BALTIMORE, MD

