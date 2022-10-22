SIOUX CITY — Experiencing urinary incontinence when laughing, coughing or sneezing seems like an inevitable part of aging or something that goes along with giving birth. Kate Sheehy, a physical therapist with UnityPoint Health — St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Services, said women don’t have to just accept this life-altering condition. She said there is something they can do about it.

