The Associated Press

Ronaldo returns to training with United squad after omission

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo returned to first-team training with Manchester United on Tuesday after being omitted from the squad ahead of the team’s Premier League match at Chelsea at the weekend. Ronaldo was disciplined for refusing to come on as a substitute in United’s 2-0 win...
ESPN

Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira: 'Doors are not open' for Black managers

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has said "doors are not open" for Black managers in football. A report by the Black Footballers Partnership found that 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are Black, but only 4.4% of managers are Black. The report also found that 14% of those with top coaching qualifications -- a UEFA pro licence -- are Black, and only 1.6% of executive, leadership and ownership positions in football are held by Black people.
BBC

B﻿orussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats

Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage. Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
BBC

Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'

The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid have eye on Tottenham's Son

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Real Madrid to move...
BBC

Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys

Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
NBC Sports

Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as head coach

Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1. Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since...
SB Nation

Chelsea set to appoint AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart — report

Chelsea’s restructuring is slowly starting to take shape, and while no official announcements or appointments have been made yet, we have a third name reportedly set to join the new-look recruitment and technical setup — following the rumored and expected appointments of Christopher Vivell (from RB Leipzig) and Joe Shields (from Southampton).
BBC

Vinicius Jr: From Rio de Janeiro to bright lights of Real Madrid

Scoring in a Champions League final and being described by your childhood icon as the best in the world was not a bad way end to end the 2021-22 season for Vinicius Jr. Not only did the Real Madrid forward win his second La Liga title, but he won his first European crown thanks to his second-half goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris.
BBC

Australia 55-54 England: Donnell Wallam scores winner after sponsorship row

Donnell Wallam said it had been "one of the toughest weeks of her life" after scoring a last-minute winner as Australia beat England 55-54 in the first of their three-match series. Wallam, 28, is the first Indigenous player to feature for the Diamonds in more than two decades. But the...

