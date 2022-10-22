Read full article on original website
Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo future to be decided TODAY, with Chelsea set to shockingly sign the superstar
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set for showdown talks with manager Erik ten Hag
Loaned-out Manchester United star told he has no chance of playing regularly at Old Trafford
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been told that he needs to leave Old Trafford if he is to play regularly as he has no chance of replacing David de Gea as number one for the Red Devils. Henderson is on loan at Nottingham Forest for this season and performed...
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Ronaldo returns to training with United squad after omission
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo returned to first-team training with Manchester United on Tuesday after being omitted from the squad ahead of the team’s Premier League match at Chelsea at the weekend. Ronaldo was disciplined for refusing to come on as a substitute in United’s 2-0 win...
Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira: 'Doors are not open' for Black managers
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has said "doors are not open" for Black managers in football. A report by the Black Footballers Partnership found that 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are Black, but only 4.4% of managers are Black. The report also found that 14% of those with top coaching qualifications -- a UEFA pro licence -- are Black, and only 1.6% of executive, leadership and ownership positions in football are held by Black people.
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Erik Ten Hag Set For Face To Face Talks With Cristiano Ronaldo On Tuesday
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is set for crunch face to face talks with Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday.
Heung-Min Son Looking To Leave Tottenham With Liverpool, Real Madrid And PSG Among Clubs Alerted
Tottenham star Heung-Min Son is preparing to take the next step in his career with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid interested in the South Korean forward.
Borussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats
Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage. Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid have eye on Tottenham's Son
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Real Madrid to move...
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as head coach
Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1. Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since...
Chelsea set to appoint AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart — report
Chelsea’s restructuring is slowly starting to take shape, and while no official announcements or appointments have been made yet, we have a third name reportedly set to join the new-look recruitment and technical setup — following the rumored and expected appointments of Christopher Vivell (from RB Leipzig) and Joe Shields (from Southampton).
Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon: Antonio Conte says 'important players' needed in January
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says the club knows the importance of signing players in January as they bid to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages. Spurs will be in the last 16 with a game to spare if they beat Sporting Lisbon at home on Wednesday.
Vinicius Jr: From Rio de Janeiro to bright lights of Real Madrid
Scoring in a Champions League final and being described by your childhood icon as the best in the world was not a bad way end to end the 2021-22 season for Vinicius Jr. Not only did the Real Madrid forward win his second La Liga title, but he won his first European crown thanks to his second-half goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris.
Chelsea want Brighton’s Winstanley to join Stewart on recruitment team
Chelsea have continued the rebuild of their recruitment department by appointing Monaco’s Laurence Stewart and are looking to poach Brighton’s Paul Winstanley
Australia 55-54 England: Donnell Wallam scores winner after sponsorship row
Donnell Wallam said it had been "one of the toughest weeks of her life" after scoring a last-minute winner as Australia beat England 55-54 in the first of their three-match series. Wallam, 28, is the first Indigenous player to feature for the Diamonds in more than two decades. But the...
