Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has said "doors are not open" for Black managers in football. A report by the Black Footballers Partnership found that 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are Black, but only 4.4% of managers are Black. The report also found that 14% of those with top coaching qualifications -- a UEFA pro licence -- are Black, and only 1.6% of executive, leadership and ownership positions in football are held by Black people.

1 DAY AGO