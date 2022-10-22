Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Related
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was His
More details on the killing of a Methodist Hospital Labor and Delivery nurse and a social worker are now emerging. Dead are Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse.
Hospital staff safety in the spotlight after 2 killed at Dallas Methodist
DALLAS — They are remembered fondly by family, friends, and coworkers: Annette Flowers and Jacqueline Pokuaa. Flowers was a 63-year-old nurse. Pokuaa was a 45-year-old social worker. They were on the labor and delivery floor on Saturday morning at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Police say both were shot and...
Suspect reportedly at Dallas hospital for baby’s birth; police identify 2 hospital employees killed
DALLAS — The suspect in the deadly shooting at a Dallas, Texas, hospital over the weekend was reportedly there for the birth of his girlfriend’s baby. According to The Associated Press, police and the Dallas County medical examiner’s office identified the two hospital employees who were killed on Saturday as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and Katie Flowers, 63.
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Homicide at 3200 Vernon Ave
On October 25, 2022, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Clarence Howard, a 48-year-old male, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 193813-2022. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
fox4news.com
Minute of silence to be held Wednesday for healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS - A minute of silence will be held across North Texas on Wednesday to honor the two healthcare workers killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday. The two women killed were simply doing their jobs. One former Methodist nurse who worked alongside one of them...
Suspect in Methodist Hospital shooting was arrested by Dallas Police in March and Carrollton Police in June
CARROLLTON, Texas — Nestor Hernandez was arrested twice this year while out on parole, law enforcement sources confirm to WFAA. Dallas Police arrested Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in Saturday's Methodist Hospital shooting, on March 9 for a parole violation during a minor accident investigation. He was released to his parole officer in April, Dallas Police said.
Police seeking information related to south Dallas shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking information related to a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.On Oct. 25 at about 5 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue.When police arrived to the scene, they found 48-year-old Clarence Howard, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
WFAA
Ankle monitor cut | More revealed on how Methodist Hospital shooting suspect violated parole
Nestor Hernandez, 30, faces capital murder charges in the double homicide shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital. He'd been arrested twice while on parole this year.
fox4news.com
Two healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting identified
DALLAS - The two healthcare workers killed in the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday have been identified. Methodist confirmed the roles of the two employees who were shot on Monday. Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was a social worker. She was shot when she entered the new mother’s...
Dallas hospital shooting suspect cut off ankle monitor before June arrest then spent 100 days in custody for parole violation, sources say
DALLAS — The suspect in the Dallas Methodist Hospital shooting cut off his ankle monitor earlier this year, violating his parole conditions for a second time -- but he was then released after spending 100 days in custody at the order of the state parole board, law enforcement sources confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nurse, Social Worker Identified, Details of Fatal Shooting at Methodist Hospital Released
Two hospital employees killed in a shooting Saturday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center have been identified by authorities Monday who also released new details in the ongoing investigation into the double fatal shooting. Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, along with Methodist Health System Chief of Police Glen Fowler, gave...
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
Jacqueline Pokuaa identified as 1 of 2 victims in Dallas Methodist hospital shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has identified one of two victims in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45. She died trying to help one of her patients, a new mother who turned out to be the girlfriend of the man accused of killing Pokuaa and another medical worker, Nestor Hernandez.He now faces a capital murder charge. Investigators said the parolee was given permission to visit his girlfriend on Oct. 22 after she gave birth to their child. Hernandez, 30, walked into the labor and delivery unit armed with a gun at about 11 a.m., according to...
montanarightnow.com
Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas prison official says the 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child. A prison spokeswoman says Nestor Hernandez was granted leave to be with his “significant other” at Methodist Dallas Medical Center during her delivery Saturday. He’d been sentenced to prison for aggravated robbery and was released on parole last October. Authorities say Hernandez opened fire around 11 a.m. Saturday and killed two hospital staff before being shot and injured by a police officer.
After Shooting At Toyota Headquarters In Plano, Man Arrested
On October 24, Kevin Genter of Grand Prairie was arrested after gunshots were fired at the Toyota headquarters in Plano, Texas. Genter, the so-called “Nail Bandit,” is also alleged to have dropped nails throughout the company’s parking lot prior to the shooting. On October 22, officers were...
keranews.org
Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'
Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
Suspect Accused Of Killing 2 Nurses At Texas Hospital Charged With Capital Murder
Dallas police, Dallas Fire-Rescue and Methodist Health System police responded to the shooting, which took place on Saturday, October 22nd at around 11 a.m.
Mansfield ISD board secretary arrested on assault, family violence charge
MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield ISD's board secretary was arrested last week, and the district's board of trustees is in the process of addressing the issue. According to police, Mansfield officers arrested Bianca Benavides Anderson while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.
Oddee
Man Accused of Shooting Dallas Woman to Death After She Beat Him in Basketball
A Texas man took a ball game too seriously and shot his friend. There’s such a thing as being a sore loser. And there’s this guy. Police officers in Dallas, TX, recently arrested one Cameron Hogg and charged him with murder. Hogg, 31, stands accused of shooting to death another Dallas resident, Asia Womack.
Two hospital employees killed in shooting at Texas hospital, suspect had ankle monitor
Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Texas on Saturday morning.
Comments / 0