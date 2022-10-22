Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Related
thedp.com
Frank | After Yale, we know exactly who this Penn football team is
Through five games, it still felt like Penn football hadn’t faced its biggest test yet. Three non-conference contests proved the Quakers could handle less capable competition, and Ivy wins against Dartmouth and Columbia were impressive, but both teams clearly are operating at several notches below where they were last season.
thedp.com
"We" before "me": The often unseen harmony of Penn football's offensive linemen
Many times it's the little things that go unnoticed on a team that are actually vital to success. For Penn football, its offensive linemen have been securing a tremendous role with a dependable record. They may not be the ones scoring the big touchdowns, but they have been just as much a key to the undefeated run the Quakers have been building so far.
thedp.com
In opening exhibition, Penn men's basketball dominates Division II Daemen
A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. On Saturday, Penn men’s basketball took its first in dominant fashion, as the Quakers embarked on what they hope will be a monumental season. Though it will not count towards their official record, the Quakers defeated the Daemen...
thedp.com
Penn football special teams: The tidy trio training for consistency
Penn football is undefeated to start its season, notching a sixth win this past Saturday against Yale during homecoming weekend. The whole team is clicking offensively and defensively, but one crucial component is the special teams unit. Kicker Graham Gotlieb, punter Ben Krimm, and long snapper Ryan Mannelly make up a special team trio that ranks first in the Ivy League in field goal percentage and net yards per punt. To reach those marks, the trio does quite a bit of work during practice in preparation for Saturdays.
thedp.com
Sprint football drops penultimate game of season to Navy, falling to 3-3
Don’t judge a book by its cover, or in the case of Penn sprint football, don’t judge a game by its final score. Penn (3-3) fell to reigning Collegiate Sprint Football League champion Navy (5-0) 42-14 Friday night at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, but coach Jerry McConnell will tell you he's not too worried about what the final score says about his team.
thedp.com
Fossil Free Penn ends encampment after 39 days following Homecoming football game protest
Thirty-nine days after setting tents up on College Green, students involved with Fossil Free Penn have ended their encampment in the center of campus. After an hour-long protest interrupted the Homecoming football game on Oct. 22, which led to the arrest of 19 students, FFP organizers packed up their belongings later that night. FFP coordinator and College junior Sarah Sterinbach said that the organizers collectively agreed to end the encampment in order to leave on a "high note," but they plan on continuing to push their demands through other avenues.
thedp.com
Penn Traditions hosts student section Homecoming event, drawing over 700 attendees to Shoemaker Green
The student section of Homecoming weekend included free food, games, and merchandise giveaways for students and continued the tradition of an annual tree planting ceremony for the first-year class. The event, which took place on Oct. 22 on Shoemaker Green from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., was planned and hosted...
Bloomfield, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The A I Prince Technical High School volleyball team will have a game with Academy of International Studies on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
newhavenarts.org
"Lady Steelers" Chart A Course To National Cheer Championship
Members of the New Haven Steelers Varsity Cheer and Dance Team. Lucy Gellman Photo. A New Haven dance and cheer family has made history in its first year of existence. Now, it’s trying to raise the funds to get to a championship halfway across the country—and represent New Haven on a national stage.
thedp.com
Penn affinity group leaders discuss barriers to political engagement for marginalized voters
Ahead of the November midterm elections, Penn student groups representing historically marginalized communities are pursuing efforts to encourage voter turnout and increase access to resources on Election Day. Student groups pursuing these efforts include UMOJA, the umbrella organization for Black student groups on campus; the Asian Pacific Student Coalition, the...
wiltonbulletin.com
Police: Bridgeport dad punched youth football coach in face at game in Wilton
WILTON — Police say a Bridgeport man was arrested Sunday after punching his child's coach during a youth football game between Stamford and Wilton. Michael Curry, 42, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was released and is scheduled to appear Nov. 2 in state Superior Court in Stamford.
NBC Connecticut
Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut
A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
Raising Cane's, chicken fingers and all, to open locations in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut. Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023. They...
sheltonherald.com
How did a national search for Bridgeport's next top cop end with 3 internal finalists?
BRIDGEPORT — Some in the community in September expressed surprise and disappointment when, after a search consultant cast a nationwide net for a new police chief, the top three finalists had all built their careers on the city's force. But, according to that headhunting organization — the International Association...
News 12
Hartford makes top 20 on Orkin's 'Rattiest Cities' list
Hartford jumped two spots on Orkin's list of "Rattiest Cities," now making it into the top 20. Connecticut's state capital is now at No. 19 on the list. New York jumped a spot and came in at No. 2. Taking first place for Rattiest City for the eighth consecutive year...
Bristol Press
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Popular farm in Glastonbury shuts down
Stonington Public Schools voted on Tuesday whether or not to allow pride flags in the classroom. Donations continue to pour in for families of fallen Bristol officers. The investigation continues into what unfolded in Bristol on the night of October 12. Updated: 7 hours ago. Fundraisers to help support families...
Connecticut Black Expo returning to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven. This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers. The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd […]
Eyewitness News
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
Armed Robberies Force Wawa Early Closing Times In Philadelphia
In a growing sign of the current violent times, Wawa has been forced to close stores in Philadelphia and Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This proves that the increase in theft and violence in America is not just an urban problem … but, it is also a suburban one. A...
Comments / 0