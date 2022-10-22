ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theresa, NY

North Country Arts Council presents Fall Art Show

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Arts Council’s Fall Art Show starts this weekend. Co-chair Dana Gillan says the show will be up for a few weeks. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The show will be at the Dulles State Office...
Halloween displays haunt Watertown streets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Watertown, the nightmare is on Holcomb Street or at a house on Starbuck Avenue. Their lawns have been turned into graveyards and skeleton hangout scenes. The artists of the display on Holcomb Street say they’ve been hunting for decorations since July. “We just...
North country twins to showcase talents at Macy’s parade

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Under the lights in Philadelphia, a group of students from Indian River and Gouverneur come together for practice. They are the only field band north of Central Square. Among them is Brooklyn Goring, a talented saxophone player. “It has, like, a bunch of different sounds...
Racing pigs please fans at Old McDonald’s Farm

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - At Old McDonald’s Farm in Sackets Harbor there are four speedy swine about to wrap up their racing season. There’s Pig Newton, Elvis Pigsley, Albert Einswine, and Snoop Piggy Pig. And every weekend they prove that pigs can fly. “We’ve been doing...
Remembering Dan Taylor, former Lowville Food Pantry CEO

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dan Taylor, the CEO and executive director of the Lowville Food Pantry, died last week at the age of 64. His colleagues say his devotion to the community was unparalleled and he had a unique knack for remaining positive even through rough patches. “Dan always...
No jacket required

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another beauty of a day. Temperatures started in the 50s and 60s and will end up in the mid-70s. And we’ll have mostly sunny skies, at least to start. There’s a chance of rain in the afternoon, but it’s more likely in...
North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader

LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
The L.L. Bean Boot Mobile returns for another year!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A boot made for a giant was on display in Watertown this weekend. L.L. Bean rolled into the city hosting a pop up shop on Public Square, and of course bringing the fan favorite, the Boot Mobile, that would only fit someone if they wore a size 708.
JCC fall open house next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an open house coming up for people who are thinking about attending Jefferson Community College. JCC education coordinator Logan Labiendo was on 7 News This Morning to talk about it. You can watch her interview in the video above. The open house starts...
North country woman on track to become ‘Face of Horror’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We meet a woman of many faces. She’s a finalist in a nationwide horror makeup competition. “So, I start out with some toilet paper, and some glue,” Tasha Oakes said. Armed with household products, Oakes can create some seriously scary sights. “I’m going...
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings

There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
Bert James Demmon, 73, of Fine

FINE, New York (WWNY) - Bert James Demmon, age 73, of Fine, passed away on October 21, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing. As per his wishes there will be no services or obituary. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Mild with gradual sunshine

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures will be above average through the middle of the week, and then closer to average for the rest of the forecast. Any morning rain will push off and we’ll have gradual sunshine. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s. It will...
Ross L Goodenough, 71, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Ross L Goodenough, 71, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, in Tupper Lake, NY. He was born on December 10, 1950, at Fort Belvoir Hospital in Virginia, son of the late Richard L. and Lillian I. (Kendrick) Goodenough. Ross graduated from West High School in Rochester.
Robert P. “Bobby” Morgan, 64, formerly of Waddington

WINTER HAVEN, Florida (WWNY) - Robert P. “Bobby” Morgan, 64, of Winter Haven, FL and formally from Waddington, NY passed away on September 22, 2022. Bobby worked as the Director of Maintenance at New Horizons Assisted Living Facility. Bobby was born on June 24, 1958 to Edwin and...
Lowville school capital project up for vote Tuesday

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Voting is underway Tuesday for the $14.9 million capital project at Lowville Academy and Central School. If approved, the project will improve HVAC systems for better ventilation. It will also modernize restrooms. Athletic facilities will receive minor touch-ups, but a major addition will be the...
Ellisburg water main leaks send students home, prompt state of emergency

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - A broken water main line in Ellisburg sent students from Belleville Henderson Central School home early on two occasions. “We have a section of line on our Belleville district, which feeds the Belleville district, which has sprung leaks numerous times in the last year and a half,” said Ellisburg Town Supervisor Doug Shelmidine.
Doris M. Olin, 80, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doris M. Olin age 80, of Watertown, NY, passed October 24, 2022 at Rome Memorial Hospital in Rome, NY. Calling hours will be Saturday October 29, 2022 1-3 pm and 6-8pm at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St. Watertown. The funeral service...
Watertown officials look into the costs of running a golf course

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What will it take to run a golf course? It’s the latest discussion among some Watertown officials as city council looks primed to purchase the Thompson Park course. From the Watertown ice arena to the fairgrounds playing fields, city crews keep facilities in shape....
