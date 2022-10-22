Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
These Are the Most Haunted Hotels in the Country, According to the Reviews of Guests Who've Stayed in Them
From shaking doors to phantom floors, these properties offer a spooky stay Ever wondered what it would be like to lodge with a ghost? Now's your chance! Lovers of the paranormal will surely have heard about Colorado's Stanley Hotel, the inspiration for Stephen King's The Shining; and the Night Stalker's rumored hangout, the Hotel Cecil in Downtown L.A. But mega review site Yelp dug through its archive of millions of real hotel guest reports to compile a list of the hotels with the most incidents of supernatural events...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town
Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Creepy doll stories persist: Imagine your inanimate object going spooky
Peg Knickerbocker discovered this doll after being told where to look in a dream.Credit: Roger Marsh. Tales of haunted dolls dot the paranormal story landscape going back centuries - well, pretty much as long as dolls have been made. The series of "Chucky" films kept us all on the edge of our seats since "Child's Play" premiered in 1988.
Video of One of 'Most Haunted' Locations in Ohio Isn't What We Expected
This video actually has us laughing.
Videos Sharing the 'Most Haunted Hotels' in Pennsylvania Have Us Spooked
Don't expect a good night's rest at these joints.
Jeffrey Dahmer victim’s mother begs people not to dress as him for Halloween
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has criticised people for using Halloween costumes inspired by the serial killer as it “traumatises” the families of the victims.Shirley Hughes, mother of Tony Hughes – a deaf victim of Dahmer among 17 others murdered by him – said she is outraged by the “evil” Halloween costumes inspired by the serial killer.She believes the costumes simply exploit the victims of the cannibal serial killer, also referred to as the “Milwaukee cannibal”, and traumatise their families.Several costumes have attracted the ire of Twitter users after Netflix aired the controversial series Dahmer –...
I drove on some of the most haunted roads in the US, and my last stop was straight out of a horror movie
An Insider reporter visited three roads that are said to be among the most haunted in the US for a spooky Halloween road trip.
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8