Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boys soccer: Becton blanks McNair for 3rd straight shutout
Senior Sal Fonseca tallied a hat trick to lead Becton to a 3-0 win over McNair in East Rutherford. Sophomores Steven Longo and Liam Stigh and senior Martin Lipinkski each had an assist for Becton (11-6), which earned its third straight shutout. Junior keeper Domenic Maucione finished with six saves. Becton is seeded eighth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Hackettstown on Thursday in the first round.
East Brunswick girls soccer edges Monroe in PKs, wins GMC title (PHOTOS)
Look at the stats and they will tell you that there haven’t been many moments this fall when East Brunswick has needed keeper Claudia Volino to step up and make a save. The junior only has 42 stops in 19 games this season and that total pales in comparison to other goalies around the state who have hundreds of saves. That doesn’t mean that Volino isn’t among the best keepers in New Jersey though and the stats don’t tell the full story of the impact she’s had in 2022.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 8
We’ve reached the postseason in N.J. high school football. We have multiple 1,000-yard passers and rushers in the NJIC and defensively, Lodi’s leading tackler has eclipsed 100 on the year.
See the Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions for first time since 2016-17 season
For the first time since the 2016-17 season, Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions this year and will play its first game when the regular season opens Nov. 9 against Monmouth. Coach Shaheen Holloway told NJ Advance Media he simply chose not to play any exhibitions this season, and...
Neptune, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Asbury Park High School football team will have a game with Neptune High School on October 24, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
essexnewsdaily.com
More than four decades in the East Orange School District
EAST ORANGE, NJ — “It’s just my calling, my gift from God,” said mathematics instructional coach Robin Lewis as she reflected on more than four decades working as an educator. With just over 44 years in the district, that’s a whopping 16,070 days, 385,680 hours and 23,140,800 minutes of Lewis instructing East Orange’s youth. But who’s counting?
Devils’ Jesper Bratt continues dominant stretch vs. Red Wings
This offseason, Devils forward Jesper Bratt gambled on himself. The 24-year-old Swedish winger - who posted a career-best 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists) in 2021-22 - opted for a one-year, $5.45 million contract, which set up a “prove it” opportunity for him this season.
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
NJ Police Net 41 Fugitives, Including 5 Accused of Murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate
For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
Built as a community church in 1844, this N.J. home is worthy of praise
Cindy Dunham wasn’t particularly surprised when her house attracted a buyer a mere week after she put it on the market. She had a similar spontaneous attraction to the converted 19th century church at 11 Mountain Church Road in Hopewell when she first saw it 22 years ago. “I...
Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey
A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano discusses Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
rew-online.com
New Jersey’s First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark’s South Ward
A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. If...
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0