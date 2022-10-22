Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Related
WITN
Hurricanes bounce back with win at Vancouver late Monday night
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had...
The Hockey Writers
5 Devils Takeaways From 6-2 Win Over the Red Wings
After getting run out of the Prudential Center by the Washington Capitals on Monday evening, the New Jersey Devils responded in a big way by defeating the Red Wings 6-2 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit last night. They got bounce-back performances from more than a few players and a much-needed quality start from Vitek Vanecek. Here are five takeaways as the Devils prepare to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Friday evening.
FOX Sports
Dallas and Washington meet for non-conference matchup
Washington Capitals (4-3-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (4-2-1, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars face the Washington Capitals in a non-conference matchup. Dallas had a 46-30-6 record overall and a 29-11-4 record at home last season. The Stars scored 233 total goals...
NHL
Trotz not ready to coach again, Original Six team could spark 'intrigue'
Was candidate for Jets after being fired by Islanders. Barry Trotz said he's not quite ready to return to the NHL, but he would be potentially interested in coaching one of the more historic franchises if the opportunity presented itself. "Original Six, for me, I have never coached an Original...
Yardbarker
Islanders Defense Struggling Under Lambert’s Aggressive Style
The New York Islanders are struggling on defense to start the 2022-23 season. They’ve allowed 18 goals in six games and 12 in their last three, all losses. The Islanders also look like a different team, allowing more scoring chances against and effective shots on net. Under former head...
Yardbarker
Former Penguins Forward Phil Kessel Becomes NHL's Iron Man
In his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, there was always one thing always evident about Phil Kessel, he loved the game. The love of the game led Kessel to two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 and has now put him in sole possession of the NHL's Ironman record. Kessel...
NHL
First NHL skills competition was part of Toronto benefit in 1942
Maple Leafs forward Apps won fastest skater race in front of home crowd. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, Fischler recalls the first NHL skills competition that took...
NHL
Ripken congratulates Kessel for setting NHL consecutive games record
MLB ironman salutes Golden Knights forward who's played 990 games in row. Phil Kessel is drawing praise from the ultimate sports ironman. The Vegas Golden Knights forward broke the NHL record for consecutive games played on Tuesday when he took the ice in a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks. It was Kessel's 990th straight game, breaking the record of former defenseman Keith Yandle, who set the record last season playing with the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 26
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday before departing for Buffalo. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, October 26. Practice. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 91 - Sean Monahan. 63 -...
Nazem Kadri stays hot, carries Flames over Penguins
Nazem Kadri recorded two goals and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames posted a
Ovechkin scores 783rd goal as Capitals beat N.J. Devils 6-3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alexander Ovechkin took a spot from the great Gordie Howe in the NHL record book and closed in another. Ovechkin scored his 783rd career goal in a big second period and the Washington Capitals beat New Jersey 6-3 Monday night, ending the Devils’ three-game winning streak. Ovechkin’s third goal of the season gave Washington a 4-1 lead and it turned out to be his 122nd game winner, passing Howe (121) for second overall behind Jaromir Jagr (135). “Yeah. It’s pretty cool obviously to be in that company and pass those legends, it’s a pretty cool moment,” Ovechkin said.
Comments / 0