Lubbock, TX

WVNews

Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders

That's the thrust in this week's painful trip to the film room, although there is a bit of positive reinforcement to be had here and there. Will players take that to heart? Are coaches' admonitions and methods wearing thin? This season isn't over yet, despite the chorus on social media that proclaims it to be the case, but admittedly, fixes and improvement haven't been a staple this year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Nine area teams in playoff positions with two weeks left

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With the final stretch of the high school football regular season at hand, teams have two weeks left to play their way into the playoff fields of 16 teams in each class. Tuesday’s release of the WVSSAC playoff ratings reveals nine local squads currently in place to advance to the postseason.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Morgantown sweeps home tri-match

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If it wasn’t the attacks of Kaitlyn Anderson or Paige Brock, it was the Morgantown volleyball team’s serving and defense that enabled it to have so much success on Tuesday. And that enabled the Mohigans to sweep their home tri-match with Bridgeport...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Second-half surge sends Morgantown past Bridgeport, 3-1

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — For the third straight year, the Bridgeport Indians’ state tournament hopes came to a painful end in the northern panhandle in the Class AAA Region I final. After a scoreless first half, the Tribe gave up two goals in five minutes and, despite...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

RCB volleyball sweeps Preston; Liberty takes tri-match

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd volleyball swept a home match against Preston on Tuesday, downing the Knights 25-13, 25-21, 25-17. Avery Childers led the Flying Eagles with 10 assists and nine aces and also put up 10 digs and 10 kills. Hope Vernon had a team-high 11 digs along with six kills, and Gina Alvaro led the squad with 12 kills while adding eight digs. Emma Swiger had 10 digs and five assists.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Morgantown Dance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Dance Studio will present Hans Christian Anderson's…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Pennie Reall

GORMANIA, W.Va. — Pennie Mae Reall, 45, of Gormania, W.Va., passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, at…
WVNews

Community forums set to discuss possible Bridgeport (West Virginia) recreation site redesign

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of community meetings are planned in November to discuss the future of recreation around the Benedum Civic Center downtown. A public hearing/open house with Thrasher Group consultants will be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Benedum Civic Center, located at 164 W. Main St, before a public work session with Bridgeport City Council members at 6 p.m. Nov. 14.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Pierpont takes major step forward in aviation maintenance

Fairmont, W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College is taking a major leap forward in its quest to expand its Aviation Maintenance Technology program. Currently, Pierpont is working closely with the West Virginia Community & Technical College System (WVCTCS) and Chancellor Sarah Tucker to develop an RFP for architectural renderings for a state-of-the-art facility in North Central West Virginia.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

William Fredlock IV

SWANTON — William Harold “W.H.” Fredlock IV, 57, of Swanton, died on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born on March 16, 1965 in Keyser, W.Va., he was a son of William Harold “Bill” III and Sandra S. “Sandy” (Moffatt) Fredlock of Swanton.
SWANTON, MD
WVNews

A changer of lives

The title of my column this week is credited to Lewis County High School Principal John Whiston. This is how he described long time educator and much loved person Beth Nichols, and anyone who ever had the good fortune of meeting Beth would agree. I first met Beth years ago...
WVNews

Morgantown City Council hears about animal control

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council heard about the efforts of the county’s dog wardens during a regular committee of the whole meeting Tuesday evening. The city contracts dog warden service through Monongalia County.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fare Report: Kitchen tools for a beginner

I recently participated in the Healthy Harrison podcast. Healthy Harrison is a coalition that works with individuals within the community to improve the health and wellness of the citizens of Harrison County. Furthermore, Healthy Harrison seeks to improve the citizens’ physical health and mental health through encouraging healthy lifestyle choices...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council hears first reading of updated union contract

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — During a Tuesday night meeting, Fairmont City Council heard the first reading of two ordinances that will, if passed at the next meeting, create a new contract and negotiations between the city and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Mavis ‘Carlene” Alfred

Please join our family for a special gravesite service to celebrate the life of Carlene Alfred on November 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Lewis County Memorial Gardens, also known as Masonic Cemetery. We would also like to thank everyone for the outreach of love and support during this difficult...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Red Ribbon Week celebrated in Lewis County Schools

Red Ribbon Week is going on this week in Lewis County Schools, with students participating in different daily activities including wearing sunglasses and hats. Teachers and staff are also getting in on the events and dressing up, too. The Red Ribbon Campaign® is the oldest and largest drug prevention program...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

