Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
That's the thrust in this week's painful trip to the film room, although there is a bit of positive reinforcement to be had here and there. Will players take that to heart? Are coaches' admonitions and methods wearing thin? This season isn't over yet, despite the chorus on social media that proclaims it to be the case, but admittedly, fixes and improvement haven't been a staple this year.
Nine area teams in playoff positions with two weeks left
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With the final stretch of the high school football regular season at hand, teams have two weeks left to play their way into the playoff fields of 16 teams in each class. Tuesday’s release of the WVSSAC playoff ratings reveals nine local squads currently in place to advance to the postseason.
Morgantown sweeps home tri-match
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If it wasn’t the attacks of Kaitlyn Anderson or Paige Brock, it was the Morgantown volleyball team’s serving and defense that enabled it to have so much success on Tuesday. And that enabled the Mohigans to sweep their home tri-match with Bridgeport...
Second-half surge sends Morgantown past Bridgeport, 3-1
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — For the third straight year, the Bridgeport Indians’ state tournament hopes came to a painful end in the northern panhandle in the Class AAA Region I final. After a scoreless first half, the Tribe gave up two goals in five minutes and, despite...
RCB volleyball sweeps Preston; Liberty takes tri-match
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd volleyball swept a home match against Preston on Tuesday, downing the Knights 25-13, 25-21, 25-17. Avery Childers led the Flying Eagles with 10 assists and nine aces and also put up 10 digs and 10 kills. Hope Vernon had a team-high 11 digs along with six kills, and Gina Alvaro led the squad with 12 kills while adding eight digs. Emma Swiger had 10 digs and five assists.
Morgantown Dance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Dance Studio will present Hans Christian Anderson's…
BHS #12.jpg
Morgantown, West Virginia, Dance Studio presents 'The Snow Queen' Nov. 18-19
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Dance Studio will present Hans Christian Anderson's "The Snow Queen" Nov. 18-19 at the Metropolitan Theatre. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19.
Wheeling Park boys score early, often to win Region I title over University
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — It didn’t take long for the Wheeling Park Patriots to put their stamp on Tuesday night’s Class AAA Region I boys soccer championship game against the University Hawks on home turf at Wheeling Island Stadium en route to a 6-0 win. Seventy-seven...
Pennie Reall
GORMANIA, W.Va. — Pennie Mae Reall, 45, of Gormania, W.Va., passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, at…
Community forums set to discuss possible Bridgeport (West Virginia) recreation site redesign
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of community meetings are planned in November to discuss the future of recreation around the Benedum Civic Center downtown. A public hearing/open house with Thrasher Group consultants will be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Benedum Civic Center, located at 164 W. Main St, before a public work session with Bridgeport City Council members at 6 p.m. Nov. 14.
Pierpont takes major step forward in aviation maintenance
Fairmont, W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College is taking a major leap forward in its quest to expand its Aviation Maintenance Technology program. Currently, Pierpont is working closely with the West Virginia Community & Technical College System (WVCTCS) and Chancellor Sarah Tucker to develop an RFP for architectural renderings for a state-of-the-art facility in North Central West Virginia.
William Fredlock IV
SWANTON — William Harold “W.H.” Fredlock IV, 57, of Swanton, died on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born on March 16, 1965 in Keyser, W.Va., he was a son of William Harold “Bill” III and Sandra S. “Sandy” (Moffatt) Fredlock of Swanton.
Clarksburg, West Virginia, Water Board prepares to move on 18% water rate increase, with additional increases expected
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Water Board on Tuesday took a first step on water rate increases that could affect a majority of Harrison County residents. The action comes as the board prepares to move forward with an $85 million lead line replacement project. Board members agreed...
A changer of lives
The title of my column this week is credited to Lewis County High School Principal John Whiston. This is how he described long time educator and much loved person Beth Nichols, and anyone who ever had the good fortune of meeting Beth would agree. I first met Beth years ago...
Morgantown City Council hears about animal control
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council heard about the efforts of the county’s dog wardens during a regular committee of the whole meeting Tuesday evening. The city contracts dog warden service through Monongalia County.
Fare Report: Kitchen tools for a beginner
I recently participated in the Healthy Harrison podcast. Healthy Harrison is a coalition that works with individuals within the community to improve the health and wellness of the citizens of Harrison County. Furthermore, Healthy Harrison seeks to improve the citizens’ physical health and mental health through encouraging healthy lifestyle choices...
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council hears first reading of updated union contract
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — During a Tuesday night meeting, Fairmont City Council heard the first reading of two ordinances that will, if passed at the next meeting, create a new contract and negotiations between the city and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union.
Mavis ‘Carlene” Alfred
Please join our family for a special gravesite service to celebrate the life of Carlene Alfred on November 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Lewis County Memorial Gardens, also known as Masonic Cemetery. We would also like to thank everyone for the outreach of love and support during this difficult...
Red Ribbon Week celebrated in Lewis County Schools
Red Ribbon Week is going on this week in Lewis County Schools, with students participating in different daily activities including wearing sunglasses and hats. Teachers and staff are also getting in on the events and dressing up, too. The Red Ribbon Campaign® is the oldest and largest drug prevention program...
