WVNews
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
That's the thrust in this week's painful trip to the film room, although there is a bit of positive reinforcement to be had here and there. Will players take that to heart? Are coaches' admonitions and methods wearing thin? This season isn't over yet, despite the chorus on social media that proclaims it to be the case, but admittedly, fixes and improvement haven't been a staple this year.
WVU must move on from defeat
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was high noon Tuesday — or on this Tuesday, perhaps, it might be best to term it low noon, for it was the Tuesday after Texas Tech had humbled the Mountaineers as badly as they’d been humbled in the Neal Brown era.
WVU fills QB recruiting spot in football class of 2023
West Virginia secured its quarterback in the football class of 2023 when Charlotte signalcaller Sean Boyle committed to the Mountaineer program on Tuesday evening. Boyle had previously committed to hometown Charlotte, but backed off that choice when West Virginia offered a scholarship. The decision also coincided with the firing of 49ers head coach Will Healy, who was let go after his team got off to a 1-7 start this season.
Nine area teams in playoff positions with two weeks left
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With the final stretch of the high school football regular season at hand, teams have two weeks left to play their way into the playoff fields of 16 teams in each class. Tuesday’s release of the WVSSAC playoff ratings reveals nine local squads currently in place to advance to the postseason.
Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss
The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
RCB volleyball sweeps Preston; Liberty takes tri-match
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd volleyball swept a home match against Preston on Tuesday, downing the Knights 25-13, 25-21, 25-17. Avery Childers led the Flying Eagles with 10 assists and nine aces and also put up 10 digs and 10 kills. Hope Vernon had a team-high 11 digs along with six kills, and Gina Alvaro led the squad with 12 kills while adding eight digs. Emma Swiger had 10 digs and five assists.
Morgantown Dance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Dance Studio will present Hans Christian Anderson's…
Second-half surge sends Morgantown past Bridgeport, 3-1
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — For the third straight year, the Bridgeport Indians’ state tournament hopes came to a painful end in the northern panhandle in the Class AAA Region I final. After a scoreless first half, the Tribe gave up two goals in five minutes and, despite...
Drew Cayton named Claire Watson State Farm Athlete of the Month
Lewis County High School football and baseball student athlete Drew Cayton has been named the October 2022 Claire Watson State Farm Student-Athlete of the Month. The award is given each month to Lewis County High School student-athlete who excels in athletics, academics, and as a member of the community.
Wheeling Park boys score early, often to win Region I title over University
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — It didn’t take long for the Wheeling Park Patriots to put their stamp on Tuesday night’s Class AAA Region I boys soccer championship game against the University Hawks on home turf at Wheeling Island Stadium en route to a 6-0 win. Seventy-seven...
UHC United Orthopaedic and Spine Center drive aims to provide 'Coats for Kids' in North Central West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — With temperatures soon to drop as winter approaches, the Bruce Carter United Orthopaedic and Spine Center at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center is holding the annual “Coats for Kids” drive to provide children in need with a coat this holiday season. Officials...
BHS #6.jpg
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If it wasn’t the attacks of Kaitlyn Anderson or Paige Brock, i…
Lincoln High School DECA & business class students help clean up Shinnston, West Virginia, area
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Students from Lincoln High School’s DECA Club and business classes recently participated in clean-up efforts in the Shinnston area from Dollar General to the Lumberport Bridge. Twenty-two bags of trash were collected to help beautify their community.
Community forums set to discuss possible Bridgeport (West Virginia) recreation site redesign
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of community meetings are planned in November to discuss the future of recreation around the Benedum Civic Center downtown. A public hearing/open house with Thrasher Group consultants will be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Benedum Civic Center, located at 164 W. Main St, before a public work session with Bridgeport City Council members at 6 p.m. Nov. 14.
Clarksburg, West Virginia, Water Board prepares to move on 18% water rate increase, with additional increases expected
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Water Board on Tuesday took a first step on water rate increases that could affect a majority of Harrison County residents. The action comes as the board prepares to move forward with an $85 million lead line replacement project. Board members agreed...
William Fredlock IV
SWANTON — William Harold “W.H.” Fredlock IV, 57, of Swanton, died on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born on March 16, 1965 in Keyser, W.Va., he was a son of William Harold “Bill” III and Sandra S. “Sandy” (Moffatt) Fredlock of Swanton.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice again warns against state's proposed Amendment 2 during stop in Marshall County
MOUNDSVILLE – With two weeks until the Nov. 8 general election, Gov. Jim Justice spoke before a small crowd in Marshall County against Amendment 2, which he described as “backwards” for the people of the Mountain State. He also believes that his statewide tour warning people about...
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council hears first reading of updated union contract
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — During a Tuesday night meeting, Fairmont City Council heard the first reading of two ordinances that will, if passed at the next meeting, create a new contract and negotiations between the city and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union.
Joys and sorrows
Lewis County teams won an sectional title, won a regional title, and picked up a nice football win this week, so I already had plenty to chose from in what to write about for my column. Of course, we also had sad news this week in the Lewis County sports world with the passing of Beth White- Nichols.
A changer of lives
The title of my column this week is credited to Lewis County High School Principal John Whiston. This is how he described long time educator and much loved person Beth Nichols, and anyone who ever had the good fortune of meeting Beth would agree. I first met Beth years ago...
