Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
937theeagle.com
Red Raiders Take Down The Mountaineers 48-10 For Homecoming Win
It appeared to be a nice easy win for the Red Raiders over the Mountaineers on Saturday, but maybe things could have been different for West Virginia. Even though the Red Raiders jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, Neal Brown's team still had their chances to get back in the game. So, when did that end, and when was it clear that the Red Raiders were going to pick up win number four on the season?
937theeagle.com
Baseball announces Red and Black series schedule
Texas Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock announced Tuesday the schedule for the 2022 Red and Black Series, which is set to begin Thursday, Oct. 27 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders will open the series with a pair of 3:30 p.m. starts on Thursday...
937theeagle.com
Tech Finishes 4th at Jim West Challenge
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Led by strong performances from freshman Shannon Tan and Chiara Horder, the Texas Tech women's golf program finished fourth at the Jim West Challenge hosted by Texas State at the Kissing Tree Golf Club. For the second straight event, Tan was Texas Tech's highest finisher,...
937theeagle.com
Westerner Fan Zone: 10-25-22
Tommy Wood is joined by Lubbock High Head Football Coach Juan Rodriguez. They discuss last week's loss and look ahead to their next opponent.
Comments / 0