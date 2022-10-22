Audi has confirmed it will enter Formula One by taking a stake in the Sauber team that will become the car manufacturer’s works entry in 2026. Sauber currently races under the Alfa Romeo brand using Ferrari engines. It will continue to use their power units when it is expected to revert to the Sauber name for 2024 and 2025 before becoming the Audi factory team and using Audi engines on its entry into the sport.

