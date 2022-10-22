Read full article on original website
Related
Here's Why Lewis Hamilton Hates The Pagani Zonda LH
Legendary F1 driver Lewis Hamilton owns an impressive car collection, which once included a one-off Pagani Zonda 760 LH. But Hamilton sold it, and here's why.
US News and World Report
Audi Partners With Swiss Sauber for Formula One
FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - Audi said on Wednesday it has agreed to take a stake in Swiss-based Sauber Group, whose team will become the German car manufacturer's works entry in Formula One from 2026. No financial details were disclosed in the statement. Sauber has been involved in Formula One since 1993...
MotorAuthority
Sauber to become the Audi F1 team from 2026
Audi will team up with Sauber for an entry in the Formula 1 World Championship in 2026 and beyond, the automaker announced on Wednesday. Sauber currently competes in F1 as Alfa Romeo, but Alfa Romeo in August announced the arrangement would end after the 2023 season. Alfa Romeo hasn't said whether it is quitting F1 altogether, though.
conceptcarz.com
Kamena Rally Team sets sights on Dakar 2024 with Polaris RZR
Polaris factory team, Kamena Rally Team, has the ultimate goal of racing the Polaris RZR in the 2024 Dakar Rally – a race that continues to ignite the imagination of all motorsport enthusiasts since its inception. After being appointed as a Polaris Poland Factory team in 2021, the Kamena...
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered
How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
BBC
Mexican Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas on his new bike race and climate concerns
There's a simplicity to the thick forests and endless lakes of Finland - which are a source of great pride to its people. You can see that in Valtteri Bottas' eyes when he talks about the sense of calm they bring to him. That geography is why so many of...
Audi confirm deal with Sauber to join Formula One from 2026 season
Audi has confirmed it will enter Formula One by taking a stake in the Sauber team that will become the car manufacturer’s works entry in 2026. Sauber currently races under the Alfa Romeo brand using Ferrari engines. It will continue to use their power units when it is expected to revert to the Sauber name for 2024 and 2025 before becoming the Audi factory team and using Audi engines on its entry into the sport.
BBC
Mercedes-Benz becomes latest Western company to pull out of Russia
Mercedes has become the latest Western company to pull out of Russia, following the invasion of Ukraine in February. The German-based firm stopped manufacturing in and exporting to the country in early March. But now it says it will withdraw from the Russian market and sell shares in its subsidiaries...
US News and World Report
Red Bull Owner Dietrich Mateschitz Dies Aged 78
(Reuters) - Dietrich Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire founder and owner of energy drink company Red Bull, died on Saturday at the age 78 after a serious illness with cancer. His death was confirmed by the championship-leading Red Bull Formula One team. The Styrian-born entrepreneur built a global empire around the...
topgear.com
McLaren Elva fast facts: TG Speed Week 2022
Could this be the most exhilarating – and unsung – supercar of recent times?. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What is it?. A naked McLaren Senna. McLaren fancied a slice of the super-speedster action,...
Full-Size Lightning McQueen Replica Based On 6th-Gen Toyota Celica Up For Sale
Earlier this year, Porsche introduced a manual 911 GTS inspired by Sally Carrera from the classic Pixar franchise, Cars. We love Porsche for building this tribute and auctioning it to support young girls through the Girls Inc charity, but it's got nothing on a small body shop in Chon Buri, Thailand. The shop is called P.S. Modify, and it created two spectacular versions of the famous Lightning McQueen. The one model is in the famous Piston Cup livery, while the blue car wears the Dinoco stickers.
MotorAuthority
Watch Ken Block tear up Las Vegas in his wild Audi EV in "Electrikhana"
Ken Block's "Gymkhana" series has gone electric. Christened "Electrikhana," the latest installment dropped Tuesday featuring Block driving his one-of-a-kind Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron up, down, and around the Las Vegas Strip. Block's romp through Sin City has been in the works for awhile. The head Hoonigan and Audi formally...
Comments / 0