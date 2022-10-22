Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia Confirms Crown Prince Won't Attend Arab Summit in Algeria
RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not travel to Algeria next month to attend a summit of the Arab League on medical advice, the royal court confirmed in a statement on state media on Sunday. Doctors had advised Prince Mohammed, 37, to avoid long-haul flights that might...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
US News and World Report
Prosecutor in Griner Case Tells Russian Appeal Court Her 9-Year Term Is Fair
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) - U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on Tuesday heard the Russian state prosecutor in her appeal hearing tell the judges that her nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs was "fair". Three judges were presiding over the appeals court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, while...
US News and World Report
Gang Control of Ecuador's Prisons Leave Inmates' Families Terrified
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL (Reuters) - Gangs operating inside Ecuador's prisons are taking advantage of state abandonment to expand their power, extorting inmates for access to services and threatening their lives with violence, prisoners' families and human rights groups say. The prison system in the South American country has faced structural problems for...
US News and World Report
U.S. Basketball Star Griner's 9-Year Drug Sentence Upheld in Russia
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, paving the way for her to be sent to a penal colony, in a court case that Washington has called "sham."
Thousands of London protesters call for UK to rejoin EU
Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU. The national rejoin march on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend. Parliament Square Garden, the last stop...
US News and World Report
Jailed U.S. Basketball Star Griner 'Not Expecting Miracles' at Russian Appeal
MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner "does not expect miracles" at her appeal hearing on Tuesday against a nine-year Russian jail term for having cannabis oil in her luggage, her lawyers said in a statement. The twice Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport...
US News and World Report
Russian-Installed Kherson Authorities Create Local Militia
LONDON (Reuters) -The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region said on Monday it was organising some local men into militia units. In a notice on Telegram, the occupation authorities said men had the "opportunity" to join territorial defence units if they chose to remain in Kherson of their own free will.
Is UK leader Rishi Sunak too rich to rule in tough times?
LONDON (AP) — As he makes tough decisions to stem Britain’s economic crisis, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he will “always protect the most vulnerable.” But the U.K.’s first prime minister of color is also its richest-ever leader — an ex-banker who once wore Prada loafers to visit a construction site and whose family fortune is estimated at 730 million pounds ($826 million). Critics question whether Sunak can understand the desperation many in Britain feel as the economy staggers under the combined weight of COVID-19, Brexit, the Ukraine war and the backfiring policies of departed Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sunak, who took office Tuesday, is considering whether to trim state pension and welfare benefits to help cut billions from the Treasury’s bill. Meanwhile, inflation has hit a 40-year high of 10.1%, and the cost of everyday items has gone up even more — pasta by 60%, tea by 46%, bread by 38% in the past year, according to government figures.
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Only Russia Could Use Nuclear Arms in Europe
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that only Russia was capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe. Zelenskiy criticised Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's suggestion in calls to Western counterparts that Ukraine might be preparing to use a "dirty bomb" in the current conflict -- a conventional weapon laced with nuclear materials.
US News and World Report
At Least 15 Killed in Attack on Shi'ite Shrine in Iran - State News Agency
DUBAI (Reuters) - At least 15 people were killed in an attack on a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, state news agency IRNA said, as security forces elsewhere clashed with protesters marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini. Early reports of the...
Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities tried to dampen public fears over Russia’s use of Iranian drones by claiming increasing success Monday in shooting them down, while the Kremlin’s talk of a possible “dirty bomb” attack added another worrying dimension as the war enters its ninth month. Ukrainians are bracing for less electric power this winter following a sustained Russian barrage on their infrastructure in recent weeks. Citizens in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv lined up for water and essential supplies Monday as Ukrainian forces advanced on the nearby Russian-occupied city of Kherson. Ukraine’s forces have shot down more than two-thirds of the approximately 330 Shahed drones that Russia has fired through Saturday, the head of Ukraine’s intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, said Monday. Budanov said Russia’s military had ordered about 1,700 drones of different types and is rolling out a second batch of about 300 Shaheds. “Terror with the use of ‘Shaheds’ can actually last for a long time,” he was quoted as saying in the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper, adding: “Air defense is basically coping, 70% are shot down.”
US News and World Report
Hawkish Russian Broadcaster Simonyan Says She Has Been Banned From Armenia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Margarita Simonyan, hawkish head of the Russian state broadcaster RT, said on Tuesday that she had been banned from Armenia, along with a senior Russian lawmaker. "Konstantin Zatulin, who has been a fierce supporter of Armenia for many years, has been banned from entering Armenia by the...
US News and World Report
Pentagon Chief Tells Russia's Shoigu He Rejects Any Russian Pretext for Escalation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a phone call on Sunday that he "rejected any pretext for Russian escalation" in Ukraine, the Pentagon said. Shoigu told his French, Turkish and British counterparts of Moscow's concern that Ukraine could detonate a "dirty...
US News and World Report
Putin Monitors Practice Launches by Russia's Nuclear Forces
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, in a show of force amid the heightened tensions with the West over the conflict in Ukraine. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported...
Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills as Ukraine villages pounded
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO and Russia’s military alike staged planned annual nuclear exercises Wednesday as the Russian president repeated the unfounded claim that Ukraine plans to set off a radioactive “dirty bomb.” On the battlefront, Russian forces pounded more than 40 Ukrainian villages over the past day. Russian President Vladimir Putin remotely monitored the drills of his strategic nuclear forces, which involved multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles in a show of force. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the exercise simulated a “massive nuclear strike” retaliating for a nuclear attack on Russia. The Biden administration said Russia provided advance notice of the annual drills. NATO is carrying out its own long-planned annual nuclear exercises in northwestern Europe. Without providing any evidence, in remarks carried by Russian TV, Putin said Ukraine plans to “use a so-called ‘dirty bomb’ as a provocation” and contended the United States was using Ukraine as a “battering ram” against Russia and its regional allies, turning the country into a “testing ground for military-biological experiments.” It was the first time Putin himself made the unsubstantiated dirty bomb allegation, which his officials have been repeating since last week.
US News and World Report
Moscow Barbers Describe Fight for Survival as Mobilisation Cuts Staff and Customers
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Faced with a sharp drop in clients since Russia began mobilising men to fight in Ukraine, Moscow barber Artemiy Zolotorevsky is learning to cut women's hair to keep his business afloat. With hundreds of thousands of men having joined the army or fled Russia in the last...
US News and World Report
U.S., Japan, S. Korea Warn of 'Unparalleled' Response if N. Korea Holds Nuclear Test
TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States, Japan and South Korea warned on Wednesday that an "unparalleled" scale of response would be warranted if North Korea conducts a seventh nuclear bomb test. Washington and its allies believe North Korea could be about to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian defence of Kherson and 'dirty bomb' row
Ukraine said Russia was sending reinforcements into the strategic southern city of Kherson, as speculation mounted about possible plans for a "dirty bomb", which could spread radiation. Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian intelligence chief, said Russia was bringing more military units into the occupied city, and was preparing to defend it...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says It Will Keep Making 'Vigorous' Case on Alleged Ukraine Dirty Bomb Threat
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would continue to make the case to the international community that it believed Ukraine intended to detonate a "dirty bomb" with radioactive contaminants. Kyiv and its Western allies have not only rejected Russia's allegation but also voiced concern that Moscow is using...
Comments / 3