Salem, OH

WFMJ.com

Campaign mailers against Vince Peterson spark outrage

We've all seen political campaigns aggressively attacking the other side, especially leading up to Election Day on November 8. But, new mailers sent out to Ohioans against 64th District State Representative Candidate Vince Peterson are raising some eyebrows. "It probably hurt my family more than it hurt me," Peterson said....
OHIO STATE
WOUB

What the Mahoning Valley might tell us about this year’s US Senate race in Ohio

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKSU) – In just a few weeks Ohioans will choose a new senator to replace retiring Republican Rob Portman. For voters in the Mahoning Valley, that choice hits close to home. One of the candidates, Tim Ryan, is from the area and has represented folks here for nearly 20 years as their Congressman. The other, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has the backing of former President Donald Trump, a popular figure locally.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Five Valley communities get funds to find lead water pipes

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced $2.4 million in H2Ohio assistance to help 53 public water systems, including four cities and one village in the Valley to identify and map lead pipes in each community. The village of Leetonia, along with the cities of Youngstown, Columbiana, and Girard each received $50,000,...
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Girard residents voice water line concerns at council meeting

On 21 News at 6 on Monday, our team told you about the replacement of a large water line in Girard that's leaving some people without water who live in a certain neighborhood in the city. At Monday's city council meeting, a handful of those affected spoke up about their...
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Trial delayed for Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot

A week after a defense attorney asked for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital, a federal judge has canceled a November 15 trial in the case. U.S. District Judge Royce Lambert on Monday granted...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
WALTON HILLS, OH
WKBN

JobsNOW: Tax manager needed for well-known Valley business

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Most of the positions we feature on JobNOW could be good fits for a large number of you, and there are numerous openings. This one is more specialized, but it could be just right for you and a big opportunity at the Cafaro Company. They are hiring a tax manager. It’s […]
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Lowellville winery celebrates Walmart partnership

A local winery is celebrating its success with the nation's largest retailer. L'uva Bella winery in Lowelleville held a tour Tuesday with local lawmakers and representatives from Walmart. They may have started out small but they have grown immensely. "Knowing how much we've grown with Walmart since 2017 we are...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
whbc.com

School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member. Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board. The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton...
CANTON, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH

