WFMJ.com
Campaign mailers against Vince Peterson spark outrage
We've all seen political campaigns aggressively attacking the other side, especially leading up to Election Day on November 8. But, new mailers sent out to Ohioans against 64th District State Representative Candidate Vince Peterson are raising some eyebrows. "It probably hurt my family more than it hurt me," Peterson said....
WOUB
What the Mahoning Valley might tell us about this year’s US Senate race in Ohio
MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKSU) – In just a few weeks Ohioans will choose a new senator to replace retiring Republican Rob Portman. For voters in the Mahoning Valley, that choice hits close to home. One of the candidates, Tim Ryan, is from the area and has represented folks here for nearly 20 years as their Congressman. The other, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has the backing of former President Donald Trump, a popular figure locally.
WFMJ.com
Five Valley communities get funds to find lead water pipes
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced $2.4 million in H2Ohio assistance to help 53 public water systems, including four cities and one village in the Valley to identify and map lead pipes in each community. The village of Leetonia, along with the cities of Youngstown, Columbiana, and Girard each received $50,000,...
Youngstown manufacturer holding hiring event
A Youngstown manufacturing facility is holding an open house and hiring event.
WFMJ.com
Girard residents voice water line concerns at council meeting
On 21 News at 6 on Monday, our team told you about the replacement of a large water line in Girard that's leaving some people without water who live in a certain neighborhood in the city. At Monday's city council meeting, a handful of those affected spoke up about their...
Stark County school board member accused of stealing critics’ yard signs
A longtime member of a school board in Stark County finds himself in hot water amid allegations that he has been stealing yard signs.
Man in Canada can vote in NE Ohio using someone else’s address — Here’s why
A FOX 8 I-Team investigation has uncovered a man living in Canada getting to vote next month in Geauga County even though he hasn’t lived in Northeast Ohio for a very long time.
WFMJ.com
Trial delayed for Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot
A week after a defense attorney asked for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital, a federal judge has canceled a November 15 trial in the case. U.S. District Judge Royce Lambert on Monday granted...
cleveland19.com
Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant
WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
JobsNOW: Tax manager needed for well-known Valley business
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Most of the positions we feature on JobNOW could be good fits for a large number of you, and there are numerous openings. This one is more specialized, but it could be just right for you and a big opportunity at the Cafaro Company. They are hiring a tax manager. It’s […]
New law could give victim’s mom standing in Danny Lee Hill appeal
An Ohio law that took effect in 2018 could get Miriam Fife a seat at the table in Danny Lee Hill appeals.
Bumpy brick road in Youngstown tests patience
Residents on North Whitney Avenue in Youngstown have spoken out about the many issues the all-brick street has caused them.
statenews.org
Free concert for Tim Ryan starts final two weeks of campaigning in close Ohio US Senate race
With polls showing Ohio’s US Senate race is deadlocked, the next two weeks of campaigning will likely be intense. Last night several thousand people came out to hear Dave Matthews perform for free to rally for Democratic candidate Tim Ryan. The line to get into the free show snaked...
WFMJ.com
Former Newton Falls Council member sues city, Attorney General over 'free speech'
Government leaders in the City of Newton Falls find themselves subjects of another legal challenge, and this time Ohio Attorney General State David Yost is also named as a defendant. Brian Kropp has filed a complaint in federal court claiming Mayor Kenneth Kline and city council members have violated his...
WFMJ.com
Lowellville winery celebrates Walmart partnership
A local winery is celebrating its success with the nation's largest retailer. L'uva Bella winery in Lowelleville held a tour Tuesday with local lawmakers and representatives from Walmart. They may have started out small but they have grown immensely. "Knowing how much we've grown with Walmart since 2017 we are...
Warren Twp. Fire Department announces death of its first female firefighter
The Warren Township Fire Department announced the passing of the department's first female firefighter/EMT.
whbc.com
School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member. Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board. The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton...
New assisted living facility coming to Columbiana
Plans are in the works to bring a new assisted living facility to Columbiana.
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
