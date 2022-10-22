The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is waiting for a response from former President Trump. This past week, the committee issued a subpoena requiring that he testify under oath and turn over documents. In a letter accompanying the subpoena, the committee wrote that the former president, quote, "personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power." But what are the chances that the former president will testify, and what happens if he refuses? For that, we're joined by former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman. Welcome back to the program.

2 DAYS AGO