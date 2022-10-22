Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Marco Rubio under fire for not revealing ‘attacked’ canvasser’s alleged Charlottesville links
Marco Rubio is being criticised for failing to mention that one of his supporters, who was reportedly attacked and hospitalised while out canvassing on Sunday night, has alleged ties to a white supremacist group.Mr Rubio, who is running for reelection in Florida, earlier said on Twitter that one of his supporters was severely injured while canvassing after being attacked for being a Republican.Christopher Monzon was identified as the victim of the attack, in the South Florida city of Hialeah, on Monday.“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals...
States are voting to eradicate slavery under any terms, but what about prison work?
Is there any circumstance in the United States in which slavery should be legal? That is a question that voters in five states — Vermont, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee — will consider this fall. Ballot measures in these states would amend state constitutions to eradicate slavery under any terms. Though the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery in 1865, it still includes an exception clause allowing it as "punishment for crime." Many state constitutions use similar wording.
Advocates say the number of labor trafficking victims is vastly undercounted
Greselda De Leon says she came to Boston to make money for her family in the Philippines but was treated like a slave. Jenifer McKim from our partner station GBH News reports De Leon's story is more common in the United States than most people understand. JENIFER MCKIM, BYLINE: De...
What's next after Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump
The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is waiting for a response from former President Trump. This past week, the committee issued a subpoena requiring that he testify under oath and turn over documents. In a letter accompanying the subpoena, the committee wrote that the former president, quote, "personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power." But what are the chances that the former president will testify, and what happens if he refuses? For that, we're joined by former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman. Welcome back to the program.
Did the so-called Deep State protect the country from Trump?
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. A few years back, we started hearing about a sinister, unseen force threatening American progress. It was the deep state, an unnamed group of officials within the U.S. government that would always use their leverage in the federal bureaucracy to oppose change, either because the deep staters were wedded to ill-advised policies of the past or because they sought to protect their own power, status, salary and pensions. The menace of the deep state was an idea particularly propagated by backers of President Donald Trump.
Are the new boosters that target omicron better than the previous shots?
President Biden has an extra COVID shot. He rolled up his sleeve yesterday for the latest booster. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Now is the time to do it - by Halloween, if you can. That's the best time. And that way you can be protected for the holidays.
Progressive Democrats withdraw a letter urging Biden to be more proactive in Ukraine
Thirty members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus sent a letter to President Biden on Monday urging him to change his approach on the war in Ukraine and take a more proactive, diplomatic push with Russia. But today, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who leads that caucus, withdrew the letter, and she called it a distraction.
We go door to door in Beaver Falls, to hear the issues on the minds of Pa. voters
We're listening to voters who will decide control of Congress. We interviewed more than 40 people with the power of the vote in two congressional districts. Yesterday, we heard people around Akron, Ohio. Today we hear Pennsylvania, which is choosing a senator. Specifically, we drove to western Pennsylvania, the 17th District, an open seat for Congress.
Jury selection to begin in the Trump Organization's tax evasion trial
Jury selection begins this morning in Manhattan in the trial of former President Trump's family businesses. NPR's Ilya Marritz reports the Trump Organization is accused of evading taxes by compensating employees through off-the-books benefits, such as luxury cars, apartments and private-school tuition. ILYA MARRITZ, BYLINE: Ex-presidents don't often see businesses...
Journalist Jemele Hill was speaking her mind long before those tweets about Trump
The former co-anchor of ESPN's SportsCenter faced criticism in 2017 for calling the president a white supremacist. In her memoir, Uphill, she talks about her career and her life growing up in Detroit.
Young voters in Milwaukee share the biggest issues motivating them to vote
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Chanting in non-English language). SUMMER: Mark Denning, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, rallied the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK DENNING: This is the largest Native population in the state of Wisconsin, and your vote matters. (CHEERING) DENNING: We - it does. Go ahead,...
Second woman says Herschel Walker pressured her to have abortion
Lawyer Gloria Allred introduces woman as Jane Doe who alleges anti-abortion candidate drove her to a clinic in the 1990s
