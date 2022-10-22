ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marco Rubio under fire for not revealing ‘attacked’ canvasser’s alleged Charlottesville links

Marco Rubio is being criticised for failing to mention that one of his supporters, who was reportedly attacked and hospitalised while out canvassing on Sunday night, has alleged ties to a white supremacist group.Mr Rubio, who is running for reelection in Florida, earlier said on Twitter that one of his supporters was severely injured while canvassing after being attacked for being a Republican.Christopher Monzon was identified as the victim of the attack, in the South Florida city of Hialeah, on Monday.“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals...
HIALEAH, FL
Connecticut Public

States are voting to eradicate slavery under any terms, but what about prison work?

Is there any circumstance in the United States in which slavery should be legal? That is a question that voters in five states — Vermont, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee — will consider this fall. Ballot measures in these states would amend state constitutions to eradicate slavery under any terms. Though the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery in 1865, it still includes an exception clause allowing it as "punishment for crime." Many state constitutions use similar wording.
OREGON STATE
Connecticut Public

What's next after Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is waiting for a response from former President Trump. This past week, the committee issued a subpoena requiring that he testify under oath and turn over documents. In a letter accompanying the subpoena, the committee wrote that the former president, quote, "personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power." But what are the chances that the former president will testify, and what happens if he refuses? For that, we're joined by former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman. Welcome back to the program.
Connecticut Public

Did the so-called Deep State protect the country from Trump?

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. A few years back, we started hearing about a sinister, unseen force threatening American progress. It was the deep state, an unnamed group of officials within the U.S. government that would always use their leverage in the federal bureaucracy to oppose change, either because the deep staters were wedded to ill-advised policies of the past or because they sought to protect their own power, status, salary and pensions. The menace of the deep state was an idea particularly propagated by backers of President Donald Trump.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy