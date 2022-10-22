ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak will become Britain's new prime minister

Rishi Sunak, Britain's former chancellor of the Exchequer, will become the country's new prime minister. Sunak heads to No. 10 Downing Street following a tumultuous period in which the country has had three prime ministers in less than two months. He spoke to lawmakers in his Conservative Party today. (SOUNDBITE...
A new U.K. leader could ease political chaos, but economic fixes will be harder

While a new prime minister in the U.K. could ease political instability, economic upheaval will be harder to calm. Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss' financial policy spooked the markets. And persistent inflation is hurting household budgets. For insight into what's next, we're joined now by Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Good morning, Adam. Thanks for being on the program.
