Rishi Sunak will become Britain's new prime minister
Rishi Sunak, Britain's former chancellor of the Exchequer, will become the country's new prime minister. Sunak heads to No. 10 Downing Street following a tumultuous period in which the country has had three prime ministers in less than two months. He spoke to lawmakers in his Conservative Party today. (SOUNDBITE...
A new U.K. leader could ease political chaos, but economic fixes will be harder
While a new prime minister in the U.K. could ease political instability, economic upheaval will be harder to calm. Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss' financial policy spooked the markets. And persistent inflation is hurting household budgets. For insight into what's next, we're joined now by Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Good morning, Adam. Thanks for being on the program.
Rishi Sunak takes over as U.K. PM facing enormous economic and political challenges
LONDON — Rishi Sunak becomes Britain's third prime in under two months at a time when the U.K. faces what he has termed a "profound economic challenge" and as his Conservative Party struggles to heal divisive wounds from months of infighting. He now leads the Conservatives with a substantial...
Recession or Inflation? Governments around the world must pick their poison
If you're running a country right now you are looking down the road at a pretty bleak choice, a bleak choice has a lot to do with why Liz Truss's term as Prime Minister had such a short shelf life. The choice: Inflation vs. Recession. Are you going to try...
