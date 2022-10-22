Nick Kyrgios had a brilliant 2022 year that could have been even better had he taken it more seriously at times. The Australian still had the best season of his career this year and he demonstrated a far more serious approach than he ever had. He was in shape, he worked hard on his tennis and practised for hours with the results showing themselves. A grand slam trophy in doubles, multiple trophies in doubles, trophies in singles, and a Wimbledon final.

