USA TODAY Sports Media Group
LIV Golf: Caddies may not be too excited about the change the Saudi-backed series made for its team championship
The first LIV Golf Series season comes to a close this week in Miami, Florida, at the circuit’s team championship. Trump National Doral will host and the Saudi-backed league has announced another change to the format. Earlier this year, Greg Norman posted to social media that LIV would allow...
tennisuptodate.com
Ruud announces doubles partner to battle Nadal and Sabatini during exhibition tour
Casper Ruud is going to tour South America with Rafael Nadal and in Buenos Aires, they'll play a doubles match. Nadal announced his doubles partner some time ago with the Spaniard partnering with former player Gabriela Sabatini. Ruud on the other hand had to find a doubles partner but now he's finally revealed who it's going to be.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios sends warning shot to rest of ATP Tour as preparation begins for Australian Open: "I'm coming and I will have you"
Nick Kyrgios had a brilliant 2022 year that could have been even better had he taken it more seriously at times. The Australian still had the best season of his career this year and he demonstrated a far more serious approach than he ever had. He was in shape, he worked hard on his tennis and practised for hours with the results showing themselves. A grand slam trophy in doubles, multiple trophies in doubles, trophies in singles, and a Wimbledon final.
