Ruud announces doubles partner to battle Nadal and Sabatini during exhibition tour

Casper Ruud is going to tour South America with Rafael Nadal and in Buenos Aires, they'll play a doubles match. Nadal announced his doubles partner some time ago with the Spaniard partnering with former player Gabriela Sabatini. Ruud on the other hand had to find a doubles partner but now he's finally revealed who it's going to be.
Kyrgios sends warning shot to rest of ATP Tour as preparation begins for Australian Open: "I'm coming and I will have you"

Nick Kyrgios had a brilliant 2022 year that could have been even better had he taken it more seriously at times. The Australian still had the best season of his career this year and he demonstrated a far more serious approach than he ever had. He was in shape, he worked hard on his tennis and practised for hours with the results showing themselves. A grand slam trophy in doubles, multiple trophies in doubles, trophies in singles, and a Wimbledon final.

