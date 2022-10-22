ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benefit boost: Social Security recipients set for biggest cost-of-living increase in 41 years

By John W. Diamond, for The Conversation
 3 days ago
Comments / 22

TED ROS
2d ago

The government will give you 8.7% and take 12% back leaving your buying power in the dust of misery. They want you to keep them them elected next month.

Reply(4)
9
Randolph Mattice
3d ago

You can bet this big increase lol they are taking something some where from you cut the food stamps higher medical expenses just the price and inflation going up nothing for free

Reply(3)
8
Tony The Tiger
1d ago

Had they received a cost of living increases yearly, in today’s market, how much would the average check would of been vs. what they’re actually getting? Americans are the first to be ripped off by our own government. Fact. Next.

Reply(1)
3
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Monthly payment worth up to $1,657 to hit bank accounts in just two days

Recipients of Social Security benefits will see their monthly payment worth an average of $1,657 hit their bank accounts in just two days. Most select recipients will receive about $1,657, but the checks can go as high as $4,194 depending on standing, according to the Social Security Administration's website. Roughly 70 million recipients are enrolled in Social Security.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Direct check worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in three days

Select Social Security recipients are set to receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check in just three days. Social Security beneficiaries who were born from the 1st through the 10th of their birth month will receive their regular payments on Oct. 12, according to the Social Security Administration. Those who have birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
CNET

Social Security Payments in October: When Is Your Money Coming?

All but one of the Social Security payments for October have been sent to beneficiaries. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month or for the rest of 2022, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see an increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GOBankingRates

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for November 2022

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be back on a normal schedule in November 2022 after two straight months of outliers. SSI benefits are usually paid on the 1st of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments will be issued the Friday before, according to the Social Security Administration.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Second check in double monthly payment worth $1,682 to be sent today

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive the second half of their payments this month, totaling the money given to them for September to $1,682. Eligible recipients can expect to receive their payments of $841 on Friday. Additionally, eligible couples will be given a second payment of $1,261, while essential persons, meaning people who live with a person receiving SSI and provide necessary care, will receive a second payment of $421, according to the Social Security Administration.
