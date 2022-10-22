ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

Gunshot trauma training helps prepare Marshall teachers

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Teachers at Marshall Community Schools underwent training classes on Tuesday on how to use trauma first aid kits that will be placed in all the districts classrooms going forward. Superintendent Kevin Ross said it’s something he hopes never has to be used, but he thought it...
MARSHALL, IL
985theriver.com

Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX was sending someone to check on potential damage to the railroad before continuing train traffic along that line.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

‘It could be a fatal disease’: RSV cases on the rise

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An increase in a respiratory disease called RSV is causing higher than normal numbers of hospitalizations in youth around the country. The disease can be particularly harmful to children under the age of 2 and can even be deadly. Vigo County Board of Health...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy