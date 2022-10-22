Read full article on original website
Related
Advocates say the number of labor trafficking victims is vastly undercounted
Greselda De Leon says she came to Boston to make money for her family in the Philippines but was treated like a slave. Jenifer McKim from our partner station GBH News reports De Leon's story is more common in the United States than most people understand. JENIFER MCKIM, BYLINE: De...
Delivery driver charged with killing runner pleads guilty
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A delivery driver charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother’s Massachusetts home six years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday. Angelo Colon-Ortiz had originally pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Vanessa Marcotte, 27, whose body was found Aug. 7, 2016, in a wooded area about a half-mile from her mother’s house in the small town of Princeton, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston. Under an agreement that also included a guilty plea to a charge of unarmed robbery, the 36-year-old Colon-Ortiz will not be eligible for parole for 45 years, according to the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. The Marcotte family agreed to the deal to spare themselves the ordeal of a trial, prosecutors said.
Maryland State Police troopers allege racial discrimination in a new lawsuit
Three Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers have filed a class-action lawsuit against the state's law enforcement agency, alleging racial discrimination against its officers of color. In a 40-page lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court, the lawsuit alleges the state's law enforcement agency has a history of engaging in systemic...
Calif. amendment sparks debate about the concept of fetal viability during pregnancy
California voters are deciding whether to add a state constitutional amendment that protects abortion rights. But specifics are hard to come by. KQED's April Dembosky reports. APRIL DEMBOSKY, BYLINE: Before the final legislative vote on the amendment, one Democrat after another stood up and declared their commitment to women's health, autonomy and equality. But then Republican Kevin Kiley asked a pointed question.
More opioid settlement money – $13.5 million – is coming into Connecticut
Another batch of funding from a $26 billion opioid distributor settlement is making its way into Connecticut. State officials said Wednesday that $13.5 million will soon come to Connecticut cities and towns to help fund opioid remediation efforts. The payment is among roughly $300 million planned over the next 18 years through a settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
Warren, Pressley promote student debt relief program — but don't mention court's temporary block
Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley were in Springfield Tuesday to tout the federal government's efforts to cancel some student debt. But one thing they didn't talk about was a temporary hold placed on the program by a federal appeals court. The Eighth Circuit Court of...
Connecticut launching new school-based center to prevent substance misuse by children, teens
Connecticut is launching a school-based center aimed at preventing substance use disorder among children and teens. When launched, the program will allow a team of consultants to travel to schools across the state to help educate children and teens about the dangers of substance misuse. Data from the state Department...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0