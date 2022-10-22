ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delivery driver charged with killing runner pleads guilty

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A delivery driver charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother’s Massachusetts home six years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday. Angelo Colon-Ortiz had originally pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Vanessa Marcotte, 27, whose body was found Aug. 7, 2016, in a wooded area about a half-mile from her mother’s house in the small town of Princeton, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston. Under an agreement that also included a guilty plea to a charge of unarmed robbery, the 36-year-old Colon-Ortiz will not be eligible for parole for 45 years, according to the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. The Marcotte family agreed to the deal to spare themselves the ordeal of a trial, prosecutors said.
Calif. amendment sparks debate about the concept of fetal viability during pregnancy

California voters are deciding whether to add a state constitutional amendment that protects abortion rights. But specifics are hard to come by. KQED's April Dembosky reports. APRIL DEMBOSKY, BYLINE: Before the final legislative vote on the amendment, one Democrat after another stood up and declared their commitment to women's health, autonomy and equality. But then Republican Kevin Kiley asked a pointed question.
More opioid settlement money – $13.5 million – is coming into Connecticut

Another batch of funding from a $26 billion opioid distributor settlement is making its way into Connecticut. State officials said Wednesday that $13.5 million will soon come to Connecticut cities and towns to help fund opioid remediation efforts. The payment is among roughly $300 million planned over the next 18 years through a settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
