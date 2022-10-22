ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige Eats And Leaves No Crumbs In Latest Instagram Post

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Mary J. Blige’s fashion during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour is on a whole other level and we cannot get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Earlier today, the 51-year-old Queen of R&B took to Instagram once again to snatch all of our edges and give her followers more of what to expect when they go to see her on tour from the fashion side of things when she uploaded a series of photos and showed off her killer style from her latest stop.

In the photos, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing a Louis Vuttion look to perfection that showed off her killer curves and toned legs. For her look, she donned yellow and brown puffer jacket with matching shorts and boots. She added a reminder and gold top to the look that featured chains and buckles throughout. She accessorized the snesmbel wit matching yellow shades and wore oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body for her IG photo shoot.

“ I been on these b tches neck so long sometimes my foot get stuck!! Yes @iamcardib !!!! #GoodMorningGorgeousTour @hologic” she captioned the fashionable post for her 6 million Instagram followers.

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige)

Mary’s is absolutely SERVING while on tour we can’t get enough of her killer style!  Beauties, are you heading to see Mary’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour?

Comments / 1

LOS ANGELES, CA
