Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Russia warns of Ukraine 'provocation'
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia’s defense chief alleged Sunday that Ukraine was preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that was strongly rejected by U.S., British and Ukrainian officials amid soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south. Russian Defense...
Biden warns Russia nukes would be 'serious mistake'
President Joe Biden warned Russia Tuesday that any use of a tactical nuclear weapon would be "an incredibly serious mistake." Biden made the comments to reporters after getting his latest COVID-19 booster shot. Asked if Russia is preparing to deploy a dirty bomb under "false flag pretenses," Biden said he's "spent a lot of time today talking about that." "Let me just say, Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake if it were to use a tactical nuclear weapon," Biden said. Russian authorities repeatedly have made allegations that Ukraine could detonate a dirty bomb in a false flag attack and blame it on Moscow. Ukrainian authorities, in turn, have accused the Kremlin of hatching such a plan. Biden also told reporters the U.S. is "in constant contact with Russian authorities" about the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, who is being detained in a Russian prison. But he said, so far those efforts have not been met with a positive response. Earlier Tuesday, a Russian court rejected an appeal by Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.
Russian court rejects Griner appeal of 9-year sentence
MOSCOW — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix...
Poll: Most in US want more action on climate change
WASHINGTON — Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change, according to a new poll that shows limited public awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest-ever investment to combat global warming. Democrats in Congress approved...
AP News Summary at 11:50 p.m. EDT
Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts Monday by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. The Florida governor’s race may not be the nation’s most competitive election this fall, but it is no less consequential for DeSantis, who could launch a presidential bid in the coming months.
Iran security forces 'open fire' as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini
Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters who massed in their thousands Wednesday in Mahsa Amini's hometown to mark 40 days since her death, according to a rights group and verified videos. "The enemy and its media... are trying to use the 40-day anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death as a pretext to cause new tensions but fortunately the situation in the province is completely stable," he said, quoted by state news agency IRNA. The social media channel 1500tasvir, which chronicles rights violations by Iran's security forces, said fresh protests flared at universities in Tehran, Mashhad in Iran's northeast, and Ahvaz in the southwest, among others.
