ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HBO denounces the leak of the last chapter of ‘The House of the Dragon’, the most pirated series of the year

By Deepak Gupta
techunwrapped.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013

King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
NME

Here’s what we know about ‘House Of The Dragon’ season two

After the controversial climax to Game Of Thrones set off a wildfire blast within the fandom, House Of The Dragon has been a welcome reset. While sticking to the same formula of warring siblings, succession tussles and slightly-too-much incest, this prequel features a cast of overlooked veterans and young talent which has largely refreshed the familiar elements.
CNET

'House of the Dragon:' That Ending Explained and All Your Questions Answered

House of the Dragon's first season is done and dusted. Anticipation was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's proven to be a hit, even if no one really knew what to expect from the show. We got some answers early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.
thedigitalfix.com

The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea

So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
dexerto.com

House of the Dragon creator explains show’s biggest death in Episode 10 finale

House of the Dragon’s showrunner has opened up about the major, brutal death in Episode 10, with the first season saving the show’s biggest loss until the finale. When it comes to the world of Game of Thrones, death should never be a huge surprise. The original show’s first season positioned Ned Stark as its main hero, only to chop off his head before the finale.
CNET

The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

Love horror? A decently large selection of classics and fresh scary movies await on Prime Video, from World War Z to The Silence of the Lambs. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime Video has to offer, all...
TODAY.com

Why didn't Rhaenys kill Aegon and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'?

The Queen Who Never Was had a literal groundbreaking moment in HBO’s “House of the Dragon.”. When Princess Rhaenys, riding her dragon Meleys, burst through the floor and dramatically confronted Alicent and the newly crowned Aegon II, she had a chance to end it all and prevent the Dance of the Dragons, the civil war between the Blacks and the Greens over who should rule the Seven Kingdoms.
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Grasham, Talent Agent at APA and Encompass, Dies at 54

Tyler Grasham, an agent who represented young actors including Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and late Descendants star Cameron Boyce, has died. He was 54. Grasham died Friday in Los Angeles surrounded by family after a battle with cancer, a rep for Encompass, the talent agency he co-founded three years ago, told The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterJosephine Melville, 'EastEnders' Actress, Dies at 61 Backstage After Play PerformanceLucy Simon, Tony-Nominated Composer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies at 82 Ron Masak, Sheriff Mort Metzger on 'Murder, She Wrote,' Dies at 86 “Tyler dealt with his health privately, never wanting his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month

Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy