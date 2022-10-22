HBO denounces the leak of the last chapter of ‘The House of the Dragon’, the most pirated series of the year

House of the Dragon's first season is done and dusted. Anticipation was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's proven to be a hit, even if no one really knew what to expect from the show. We got some answers early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.

2 DAYS AGO