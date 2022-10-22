ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Tuesdays With James: Franklin Talks Ohio State

No. 13 Penn State is 6-1 this season, and coach James Franklin loves to stress his team’s goal of going “1-0” every week. After Michigan handed Penn State its first loss of the season in embarrassing fashion Oct. 15 in Ann Arbor, Franklin’s team got back to winning this past weekend, pounding Minnesota, 45-17.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Franklin Discusses Penn State’s Path to ‘Elite’

James Franklin’s most famous postgame statement happened after a loss to Ohio State. Penn State should have beat Ohio State in 2018. Two four-quarter touchdowns and a controversial decision to run the ball on fourth-and-5 from the Ohio State 43 with 1:16 left helped Ohio State to a 27-26 win.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Sean Clifford Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Sean Clifford has been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Penn State’s 45-17 win over Minnesota at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday night. After getting booed during pregame player introductions, Clifford went 23-for-31 with 295 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. This is...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

The NSN/Penn State Daily Notebook – October 25

Update (12:05 PM)- **Adam Shovlin will be in Beaver Stadium for Saturday’s game against Ohio State. Shovlin (2025) is a 6-foot-5, 238-pound defensive lineman from St. Thomas More High School in Oakdale, Connecticut. He has offers from Boston College, Duke, Rutgers, UConn, UMass, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin. He’s also teammates with Penn State commit Zion Tracy.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

A Different Homecoming

My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX43.com

Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall

The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs. “I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

