Tuesdays With James: Franklin Talks Ohio State
No. 13 Penn State is 6-1 this season, and coach James Franklin loves to stress his team’s goal of going “1-0” every week. After Michigan handed Penn State its first loss of the season in embarrassing fashion Oct. 15 in Ann Arbor, Franklin’s team got back to winning this past weekend, pounding Minnesota, 45-17.
Franklin Discusses Penn State’s Path to ‘Elite’
James Franklin’s most famous postgame statement happened after a loss to Ohio State. Penn State should have beat Ohio State in 2018. Two four-quarter touchdowns and a controversial decision to run the ball on fourth-and-5 from the Ohio State 43 with 1:16 left helped Ohio State to a 27-26 win.
Elite 2024 Quarterback Michael Van Buren to Visit Penn State for Ohio State Game
One of the top junior quarterbacks in the country will be at Beaver Stadium this weekend. 2024 4-star quarterback Michael Van Buren will be making an unofficial visit to Penn State for the clash against Ohio State this Saturday. Van Buren (5’11”, 180-pounds) attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland...
Sean Clifford Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Sean Clifford has been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Penn State’s 45-17 win over Minnesota at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday night. After getting booed during pregame player introductions, Clifford went 23-for-31 with 295 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. This is...
The NSN/Penn State Daily Notebook – October 25
Update (12:05 PM)- **Adam Shovlin will be in Beaver Stadium for Saturday’s game against Ohio State. Shovlin (2025) is a 6-foot-5, 238-pound defensive lineman from St. Thomas More High School in Oakdale, Connecticut. He has offers from Boston College, Duke, Rutgers, UConn, UMass, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin. He’s also teammates with Penn State commit Zion Tracy.
State College
A Different Homecoming
My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
Prugar’s 3-And-Out: Key Points From Penn State’s Romp of Minnesota
UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— The post blowout loss blues were thwarted with Penn State sinking Minnesota 45-17 at Beaver Stadium Saturday night. The Golden Gophers led 3-0 after the first quarter, but from there it was all Nittany Lions and in a big way. Sean Clifford found the endzone four...
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
Little League wants lawsuit over Utah ballplayer’s fall dismissed
WILLIAMSPORT – Little League Baseball has joined the co-defendant in seeking dismissal of the lawsuit arising from a Utah Little Leaguer being critically injured when he fell from the top bunk in one of the world series dorms in August. Like John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, the...
Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall
The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
Penn State police urge community to avoid event featuring Proud Boys founder
“Provocateurs love nothing more than to fill a room with protesters and record it as content for their online platforms. As a community, we should not advance their purposes.”
Looking back: How the Aaronsburg Story thrust Centre County into the spotlight 73 years ago
More than 30,000 people came together for a mass demonstration against racial and religious intolerance.
Penn State Police Say One Arrest Made At Protest, ‘Not Aware’ Of Any Threats Ahead Of Time
Penn State University Police and Public Safety (UPPS) issued a statement Tuesday afternoon in response to its handling of a gathering near the Thomas Building on Monday, October 24. The gathering was organized by The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity in response to an on-campus event featuring the founder...
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
UPDATE: Route 235 OPEN in Snyder and Juniata Counties
SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Motorists are advised that Route 235 is back open in both directions between Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County and Mountain Road in Juniata County, following a tractor trailer fire.
Clearfield County drivers expect delays with updated superload windmill movements, PennDOT says
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants drivers in or going through Clearfield County to be aware of windmill superload movements. PennDOT wrote in a press release that, on Monday at 11 a.m. a casing section will depart from Falls Creek and move through the area. The transport will feature a […]
Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs. “I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state […]
