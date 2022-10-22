ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Hugh McCutcheon named Gophers Assistant AD, Sport Development Coach

MINNEAPOLIS - Less than two weeks ago, University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announced in a news release he was stepping away from the program after the 2022 season, his 11th with the Gophers. Now, we know why. Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced Tuesday that McCutcheon is stepping...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

PJ Fleck Show: Gophers host Rutgers looking to end 3-game losing streak

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The PJ Fleck Show enters Week 8 on Fox 9, and the University of Minnesota football season is at a crossroads. The Gophers dropped to 4-3 on the season, 1-3 in Big Ten play and are now on a three-game skid after losing at Penn State 45-17 Saturday night. For the first time in a month, the Gophers are back home this week to host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Gophers lose at Penn State 45-17: The good, the bad & the ugly

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football season appears to be at a crossroads with five games to play. The Gophers dropped to 4-3 on the season, and 1-3 in Big Ten play after Saturday’s 45-17 loss at Penn State. The Nittany Lions pulled away after a 21-0 third quarter, and never looked back. Minnesota has now lost three straight, and any hopes of contending in the Big Ten West are fading fast.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota

Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
MADISON, WI
btpowerhouse.com

2022-23 Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball Season Preview

The 2022-’23 ‘BTPowerhouse Season Preview’ series will take an in-depth look at all 14 teams in the Big Ten heading into the 2022-’23 season with analysis on each program’s previous season, offseason departures, new additions, strengths, weakness, top player, and top storylines. Each post will also include predictions on each team’s starting lineup, season performance and commentary from a local “insider” who covers said team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
COLUMBUS, OH
newsdakota.com

Jimmies Score Three Third Period Goals in Win Over Minnesota

JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – Cambree Martens (FR/Morden, MB) scored to break a 2-2 third period tie and the University of Jamestown women’s hockey team added two more goals down the stretch in a 5-3 win over the University of Minnesota Sunday afternoon at Wilson Arena. The Jimmies tralied...
JAMESTOWN, ND
vikings.com

Thielen Foundation Pledges $1 Million Toward 8 Minnesota Nonprofits

MINNEAPOLIS — Thielen Foundation on Tuesday announced it is pledging a $1 million dollar donation which will be shared between eight different Minnesota-based nonprofit organizations. For the second time in 10 months, Thielen Foundation is making a significant donation to the children and people of the Minnesota community. In...
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Cal's longtime owners step away

It was Thanksgiving 1999 when Cal Chadwick asked his new son-in-law Bryan Peterson if he would purchase his longtime business, Cal’s Market and Garden Center. At the time, Peterson was considering a job in Colorado and asked if he could have until Christmas to decide. Peterson said when he...
SAVAGE, MN
wizmnews.com

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
BURNSVILLE, MN
kfgo.com

Jensen criticizes Walz over Harris visit

MINNEAPOLIS – Republican challenger Scott Jensen blasted Governor Tim Walz for Saturday’s Twin Cities fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris. Jensen said, during the George Floyd riots, the vice president endorsed a Minnesota group that later bailed a repeat felon out of jail, who then killed a passenger on a light rail platform in downtown Saint Paul.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State student found dead after party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said. His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.
CBS Minnesota

Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

