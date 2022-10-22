Read full article on original website
What If the Blackhawks Are Actually Good?
What if the Blackhawks are actually good? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general.
NHL
Golden Knights Bring Down Maple Leafs, 3-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) skated to a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had an early goal called back because of an offside, but still opened the scoring at 3:51 with Nicolas Roy's first goal of the year. In the middle frame, William Nylander tied the game with his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the third level at 1-1. Chandler Stephenson scored in the first minute of the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Michael Amadio tacked on an insurance goal as Vegas locked down the 3-1 victory.
NHL
MIN@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. The Wild scored the lone goal in the first period, which came courtesy of Joel Eriksson Ek at the 5:52 mark of the frame. Ek capitalized on a rebound in prime...
Yardbarker
Niklas Hjalmarsson Looking to Make Return to Professional Hockey
After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, Niklas Hjalmarsson is preparing to return to hockey for the 2022-23 campaign. The 35-year-old, who last played for the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21, is preparing for a comeback with his hometown HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). While no longer a great NHL defender by the end of his career, he should have no problem contributing to HV71 in a big way, assuming he is fully healthy.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Off to the west coast
The Lightning begin a three-game visit to California on Tuesday with a matchup against the Kings. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Kings on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, October 25 - 10:30 p.m. ET. Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA. TV coverage: Bally Sports...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
Kraken stake 2-0 lead for third time in three games, keep it safe and then pile on with three more goals. Lots of stars, including Kraken fourth line and penalty killers. In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2.
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Kings
The Bolts open the California road trip with a 10 p.m. ET puck drop agains the Kings in Los Angeles. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 2:16 | GOAL - Quick gets a piece of Kucherov's shot from the slot, but the puck still finds its way across the line. First goal of the season for Kucherov.
NHL
Price not planning to retire, unsure when he'll play for Canadiens again
Goalie says 'rehab hasn't been successful' following 2021 knee surgery. Carey Price said he has no plans to retire from the NHL but has no idea when or if he will be able to play for the Montreal Canadiens again. "We'll have to take it step by step," Price said...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Hillis for Beaudin
Chicago acquires 22-year-old forward from Montreal in exchange for defenseman Nicolas Beaudin. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired forward Cameron Hillis from Montreal in exchange for defenseman Nicolas Beaudin. Hillis will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Hillis, 22, has skated...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Ottawa on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre:. Game 6: Dallas Stars (4-0-1, 9 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, 6 points) When:...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 26
* For the third time in as many seasons, an NHL games played record has fallen. This time it was Phil Kessel skating in his 990th consecutive game, establishing the longest "Ironman" streak in League history. * For the third time in as many seasons, an NHL games played record...
NHL
Oettinger gets the start in road trip finale
There will be some key storylines for the Stars in Boston on Tuesday. Dallas will face old coach Jim Montgomery for the first time. Jake Oettinger will get the start in Boston, where he attended Boston University. And Tyler Seguin will go back to the place where he started his...
NHL
Blues sign Pitlick to one-year contract
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000. In addition, the Blues placed forward Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve. Pitlick, 30, came to the Blues organization on...
NHL
Reimer, Sharks shut out Flyers for second win of season
PHILADELPHIA -- James Reimer made 30 saves for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. The San Jose Sharks wrap up their four-game East Coast road trip today in Philadelphia. When: Sunday, October 23 at 4 p.m. PT. Where:...
NHL
Capitals score six, end Devils winning streak at three
NEWARK, N.J. -- Alex Ovechkin scored during a four-goal second period for the Washington Capitals, who defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3 at Prudential Center on Monday. Nick Jensen, Garnet Hathaway and Aliaksei Protas each had a goal and an assist, and Charlie Lindgren made 38 saves in his first win for the Capitals (4-3-0).
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
Kings begin three-game home stand against Eastern Conference Champs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Lightning. Team Records:
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Goaltending, Beck & More
In past years, the Montreal Canadiens‘ prospect pool rarely had newsworthy performances. More recently, there has not only been a large number of prospects added to the system, but many have had noteworthy performances, especially on the international stage playing in the World Junior Championships. Early on in the 2022-23 season, they are making their presence known.
NHL
NHL partners with SAP on digital platform to gauge carbon footprint
Technology will allow League to reduce ecological impact. The NHL has partnered with SAP on a new web-based digital platform that will allow the League and its teams to better gauge their carbon footprint. The end-to-end, cloud-based platform, called NHL Venue Metrics, will enable the League to gather ongoing insights...
NHL
Prospect Report: Lalonde earned contract with impressive training camp
Plus: Monsters off to solid start, prospects around the world, and an Alexandre Texier update. In the end, it seems Nolan Lalonde was destined to be a goalie. Like most Canadian kids, he grew up around hockey in Kingston, Ontario, and was on the ice at a young age in a family that played the game.
