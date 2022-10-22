Read full article on original website
Gigi Hadid on How Tommy Hilfiger Taught Her to Overcome Imposter Syndrome
The love between Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger runs deep — so much so that when discussing her relationship with the designer Tuesday evening at the WWD Honors event, she choked up at two different times throughout the night. Hilfiger was the man of the hour at the annual...
Netflix’s chilling new Jessica Chastain movie is one of 5 new releases today
Jessica Chastain’s dark new Netflix movie The Good Nurse might make you never want to set foot in a hospital again. In the movie — which debuted on the streamer today and is also playing in theaters as part of a limited theatrical run — she portrays Amy Loughren, a single mother and a compassionate nurse working the night shift in a hospital ICU. The story is based on the 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder, published by journalist Charles Graeber, and it recounts a real-life series of events in which Chastain’s character steps up to take on a challenge that somehow eluded other nurses and hospital executives around the country:
Comedian Andrew Schulz Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Comedian, actor, producer and podcaster Andrew Schulz (Infamous) has signed with CAA. One of the biggest and most influential names in comedy today, the business-savvy Schulz has been credited with helping to spur democratization in comedy. He’s among those who have proven that comics looking to retain ownership of their material — by self-releasing on platforms like YouTube — can achieve equal or greater success, both financially and in terms of the building of an audience, in comparison to those who strike deals with streamers or networks. Schulz recently sold more than 150,000 tickets as part of his 10 month, sold-out...
Here Are The 21 Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In November 2022
"Ugh, as if!" —Netflix at me while I search for Clueless, which is leaving this month.
