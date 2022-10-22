Jessica Chastain’s dark new Netflix movie The Good Nurse might make you never want to set foot in a hospital again. In the movie — which debuted on the streamer today and is also playing in theaters as part of a limited theatrical run — she portrays Amy Loughren, a single mother and a compassionate nurse working the night shift in a hospital ICU. The story is based on the 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder, published by journalist Charles Graeber, and it recounts a real-life series of events in which Chastain’s character steps up to take on a challenge that somehow eluded other nurses and hospital executives around the country:

17 MINUTES AGO