Pennsylvania State

TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Oz and GOP will restore Pa., USA

Before deciding which person or party to vote for, consider the records of the various candidates and their political parties. I keep seeing complaints about Dr. Oz because he’s wealthy. The complainers do not seem to recognize that Oz made his wealth by hard work. He became a doctor, a surgeon and a professor at Columbia University. He wrote books on medicine and worked with Oprah Winfrey to promote holistic health methods.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Mastriano vs. Shapiro

There is certainly a lot of noise about the Oz/Fetterman race for U.S. Senate, and a good deal of radio silence about the gubernatorial race. You might not know that Sen. Doug Mastriano is running. For my money, the governor’s race is much more important to us Pennsylvanians, when you...
