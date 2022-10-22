Read full article on original website
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Oz and GOP will restore Pa., USA
Before deciding which person or party to vote for, consider the records of the various candidates and their political parties. I keep seeing complaints about Dr. Oz because he’s wealthy. The complainers do not seem to recognize that Oz made his wealth by hard work. He became a doctor, a surgeon and a professor at Columbia University. He wrote books on medicine and worked with Oprah Winfrey to promote holistic health methods.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Mastriano vs. Shapiro
There is certainly a lot of noise about the Oz/Fetterman race for U.S. Senate, and a good deal of radio silence about the gubernatorial race. You might not know that Sen. Doug Mastriano is running. For my money, the governor’s race is much more important to us Pennsylvanians, when you...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Retiring Senate leader Jake Corman urges colleagues to ‘keep the faith’ in farewell remarks
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, fought back tears as he delivered his farewell speech Tuesday on the Senate floor. He urged his fellow senators to respect the institution they serve and to remember when they walk into...
