Before deciding which person or party to vote for, consider the records of the various candidates and their political parties. I keep seeing complaints about Dr. Oz because he’s wealthy. The complainers do not seem to recognize that Oz made his wealth by hard work. He became a doctor, a surgeon and a professor at Columbia University. He wrote books on medicine and worked with Oprah Winfrey to promote holistic health methods.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO