Chicago101067—33 New England01400—14 Chi_FG Santos 42, 9:02. Drive: 8 plays, 42 yards, 3:52. Key Plays: Fields 20 pass to Mooney on 3rd-and-4; Fields 11 pass to St. Brown; D.Montgomery 9 run on 3rd-and-14. Chicago 3, New England 0. Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 2:11. Drive: 7 plays, 56...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO