klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball aims to continue momentum against rival Wisconsin
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball has been cooking, to say the least. The team, which is ranked No. 1 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, hasn’t lost a single set since dropping one against Maryland on Oct. 2. And the Huskers’ only loss this season came...
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball reclaims No. 1 spot in national poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska once again sits at the top of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. This comes after Texas and Louisville, who were both ranked ahead of the Huskers, succumbed to losses last week. Nebraska, which received 48 first-place votes, continued its winning streak last week...
klkntv.com
Students at Lincoln middle school practice English on the soccer field
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Students at a Lincoln middle school faced off on the soccer field on Tuesday, but it wasn’t all fun and games. They were there to learn, too. Culler Middle School held a small four-on-four tournament to teach some students English in a fun way, while also getting them active after school.
klkntv.com
Husker Bekka Allick named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again on Monday. The standout helped the Huskers to two straight sweeps last week against Purdue and Illinois. The Waverly graduate has played very well recently, averaging 3.17 kills per set with...
klkntv.com
Huskers, Illinois football game set to air on Channel 8 this Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska football game against No. 17 Illinois will air on ABC and Channel 8 on Saturday, according to the Huskers’ website. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The Huskers (3-4 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) are coming off a bye week and a loss...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s Northwest high school band shines despite no football season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln Northwest’s High School Band is not only resilient but they’re determined to show up for one another. After a canceled football season, most high school bands would’ve discontinued practices, but Northwest High School ventured forward. Northwest’s head band director, Paul Kenny says their...
klkntv.com
‘Everyone has a smile on their face’: Good Life Halfsy brings high energy to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Just before dawn Sunday, runners began to gather at Seacrest Field in east Lincoln. They laced up their shoes and hydrated to prepare to run 13.1 miles around town. The Good Life Halfsy half-marathon had runners aiming to beat their best times. Linda Brown of...
klkntv.com
CenterPointe puts in new time capsule while renovating old Lincoln building
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Months after discovering a time capsule, a Lincoln nonprofit put one of its own into the ground on Tuesday. In January, CenterPointe found a time capsule from 1928 while renovating the old nurses’ dormitory near 13th and South Streets. So the nonprofit, which offers...
klkntv.com
Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
klkntv.com
Halloween in the Haymarket to return to Lincoln after two years off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Back for the first time since 2019, Halloween in the Haymarket is gearing up for an evening of family-friendly fiendish fun. The Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation and Downtown Lincoln Association have gathered tons of businesses to participate in the trick-or-treating trail through downtown. Head to...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps uncover beef theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and several other authorities have found the beef. Back in June, the sheriff’s office began investigating after several semis holding frozen beef were stolen across Nebraska, including Lancaster County. The sheriff’s office estimated the loss was around $1...
klkntv.com
Nebraska wildfire scorches Olive Creek State Recreation Area
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) – Wildfires ravaged southern Lancaster County on Sunday and early Monday morning. One of the areas hit hard by the fires was Olive Creek State Recreation Area between Hallam and Kramer. Officials say 6 square miles, including the recreation area, were burned in one of...
klkntv.com
Norris schools will have delayed start on Monday because of fires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Norris Public Schools will start late on Monday because of the wildfires in Lancaster County. Classes are being pushed back two hours, and there will be no morning preschool or activities, the district announced on Twitter. Bus drivers will go their usual routes if possible,...
klkntv.com
WATCH: 25th anniversary of 1997 October snowstorm in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 25, 1997: A day many Lincolnites would remember as a storm dumped over a foot of snow across the Capital City. In total, 13 inches of snow covered Lincoln, destroying tree branches, canceling school and downing power lines. The storm which began as rain,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln group calls city lawsuit an ‘ill-founded attempt’ to silence Native voices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local Native American group is in a legal battle against the City of Lincoln over controversial development plans. Indian Center Inc. had asked the Board of Zoning Appeals to pause the Wilderness Crossing development, which the city council approved in April. Last month, the...
klkntv.com
Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police
UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
klkntv.com
Voter registration deadline approaches for Nebraska’s general election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Voters who have not yet registered to vote for the November General election have until Friday to do so. Any Nebraska resident who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8, has moved, changed their name, or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote.
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
klkntv.com
‘Eyes in the sky’: Nebraska State Patrol drones help crews battle wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Firefighters received help from above while batting a large grassfire in southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. That help came from Nebraska State Patrol drones, which made it easier to find hot spots and fires in the area. “It gave the firefighters an idea of where...
klkntv.com
Nebraska fire investigator determines cause of destructive Lancaster County wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency determined the cause of a wildfire that scorched parts of southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said Tuesday that the blaze, which began in Gage County, was ignited accidentally. “The shredder was shredding weeds/grass on the...
