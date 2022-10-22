ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Nebraska volleyball aims to continue momentum against rival Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball has been cooking, to say the least. The team, which is ranked No. 1 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, hasn’t lost a single set since dropping one against Maryland on Oct. 2. And the Huskers’ only loss this season came...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska volleyball reclaims No. 1 spot in national poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska once again sits at the top of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. This comes after Texas and Louisville, who were both ranked ahead of the Huskers, succumbed to losses last week. Nebraska, which received 48 first-place votes, continued its winning streak last week...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Students at Lincoln middle school practice English on the soccer field

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Students at a Lincoln middle school faced off on the soccer field on Tuesday, but it wasn’t all fun and games. They were there to learn, too. Culler Middle School held a small four-on-four tournament to teach some students English in a fun way, while also getting them active after school.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Husker Bekka Allick named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again on Monday. The standout helped the Huskers to two straight sweeps last week against Purdue and Illinois. The Waverly graduate has played very well recently, averaging 3.17 kills per set with...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln’s Northwest high school band shines despite no football season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln Northwest’s High School Band is not only resilient but they’re determined to show up for one another. After a canceled football season, most high school bands would’ve discontinued practices, but Northwest High School ventured forward. Northwest’s head band director, Paul Kenny says their...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Halloween in the Haymarket to return to Lincoln after two years off

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Back for the first time since 2019, Halloween in the Haymarket is gearing up for an evening of family-friendly fiendish fun. The Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation and Downtown Lincoln Association have gathered tons of businesses to participate in the trick-or-treating trail through downtown. Head to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps uncover beef theft ring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and several other authorities have found the beef. Back in June, the sheriff’s office began investigating after several semis holding frozen beef were stolen across Nebraska, including Lancaster County. The sheriff’s office estimated the loss was around $1...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska wildfire scorches Olive Creek State Recreation Area

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) – Wildfires ravaged southern Lancaster County on Sunday and early Monday morning. One of the areas hit hard by the fires was Olive Creek State Recreation Area between Hallam and Kramer. Officials say 6 square miles, including the recreation area, were burned in one of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Norris schools will have delayed start on Monday because of fires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Norris Public Schools will start late on Monday because of the wildfires in Lancaster County. Classes are being pushed back two hours, and there will be no morning preschool or activities, the district announced on Twitter. Bus drivers will go their usual routes if possible,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: 25th anniversary of 1997 October snowstorm in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 25, 1997: A day many Lincolnites would remember as a storm dumped over a foot of snow across the Capital City. In total, 13 inches of snow covered Lincoln, destroying tree branches, canceling school and downing power lines. The storm which began as rain,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police

UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
LINCOLN, NE

