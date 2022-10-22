Read full article on original website
‘Live Alligator’ Scares New York Customers Inside Hudson Valley Business
Police were alerted after a real-life alligator was spotted at a popular Hudson Valley business. On Monday, Oct. 24, the Rosendale Police Department confirmed a real alligator was spotted in the front window of an Ulster County business. "Live Alligator" Spotted At Ulster County, New York Business. The alligator was...
New York Teacher Stole Funds From Hudson Valley Youth Club
A Hudson Valley teacher is accused of stealing around $100,000 from a youth club. On Friday, On October 21, 2022, members of the Town of Ramapo Police Detective Bureau arrested 35-year-old Yan Garcia of Hillburn, New York, following a 6-month investigation. Rockland County Man Accused of Stealing From Ramapo Valley...
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
SP: Hudson Valley Man Blinded Pilots Trying To Land Plane In New York
A Hudson Valley man nearly caused a tragic accident when he blinded pilots trying to land a plane in New York. New York State Police based in Manhattan announced the arrest of a Hudson Valley man who allegedly shined a laser-beam into an airplane as it was landing in New York.
New Female-Owned Golden Krust Location To Open In Newburgh, New York
Foodies will have a lot more options come October as the famed Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant franchise will be opening up new doors at a new location. For those who wish to have a taste of the Caribbean, Golden Krust is ready to serve you. The Newburgh area of Orange...
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
New York Worker Killed, Crushed By Trash Dumpster In Hudson Valley
A falling garbage dumpster crushed a man to death in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, first responders rushed to Hudson, New York following reports that a dumpster fell on top of a man. New York Worker Crushed By Dumpster In Hudson, New York. The Greenport Rescue Squad and Hudson Police...
Photos: Gruesome-Looking Traffic Circle Crash in Hudson Valley, New York
Officials rushed to the scene of an awful-looking traffic-circle accident in the Hudson Valley. Sunday evening the Fort Montgomery Fire Department confirmed firefighters answered a serious motor vehicle accident at a traffic circle in Orange County. Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Orange County, New York. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department...
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend
A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
Hudson Valley Bakery Wins Award For ‘Hocus Pocus’ Cake
I don't think you learn how to make one of these from any old recipe booooooook. A bakery here in the Hudson Valley is getting some much deserved praise for their stunning cake. I love that show 'Nailed it' on Netflix. It's so much fun to watch amateur bakers attempt...
In Touch – Haunted History Trail, Kelly Rapone & Lisa Berger
Welcome Hudson Valley, to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. This week we have two special guests here to talk about the Haunted History Trail of New York. Our guests today are Kelly Rapone, Founder of the Haunted History Trail and Tourism Marketing Director of Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, and Lisa Berger, Director of the Ulster County Department of Tourism and Office for Film. Together, we all discuss the creation of the tour, locations and events, the impact Covid had on the businesses included on the trail, and the importance of promoting the history of the Hudson Valley.
Hudson Valley Grandfather Mistaken For Cop Nearly Killed At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Friday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 28-year-old Hector Luna Jr. of Wallkill, New York pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to assault in the first degree. Orange...
Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million
On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time
I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
Dutchess County Announces 2nd Round of Youth Program Funding
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced yesterday the second round of 2022 funding awards as part of the County's Learn, Play, Create (LPC): Supporting Our Kids grant program. In the latest wave of funding, totaling $263,745, 16 projects for local non-profit organizations that directly benefit children and families will be...
Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County
A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
