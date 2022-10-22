Read full article on original website
Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout
Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
Texas Tech is Getting Funky This Saturday
Tone Loc is coming to Lubbock and he's bringing Young MC and DJ Born. That's the perfect announcement video. I love Brooklyn 99. Back to Tone Loc, if you're unfamiliar, Tone Loc is the first ever rapper to go platinum after one of his first singles Wild Thing was certified double platinum after being released on his debut album. That album, Loc-ed After Dark, also featured Funky Cold Medina. That song also went platinum.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
Carved Pumpkins Still Needed For Lubbock’s Pumpkin Trail
The City of Lubbock is hoping to have a really long Pumpkin Trail this year, but there is only one way that is going to happen, and that's if citizens donate carved pumpkins this week before the trail gets going. The 14th Annual Lubbock Pumpkin Trail is October 27-30th at...
Pet Cemeteries and Crematories Located in Lubbock, Texas
When a beloved pet passes, it is a heartbreaking experience. Whether it is the loss of a dog, cat, or small animal like a hamster or bird, you may not be familiar with the options at hand for laying them to rest. Whether you’d prefer to bury or cremate your...
Another Fantastic Concert Announced for Raider Alley This Weekend
Texas Tech has announced another electric concert for the Raider Alley Concert Series for the Homecoming weekend celebration against West Virginia. The first act brought to Raider Alley last year in the renewed push to make the pregame an absolute party was DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal. He won't be returning, but the DJ booth will return as Texas Tech and the Gorilla Law Firm have tabbed NGHTMRE to rock the stage.
Nerd Culture Returns to Wayland Baptist University with Way-Con 2022
Way-Con is returning to Wayland Baptist University in 2022 after a "raging success" the year before. Anyone who has a love for comic books, sci-fi, table-top games, video games and cosplay is encouraged to come out to Harral Auditorium, located at 1900 West 7th Street in Plainview, on Saturday, October 29th. Admission is free, but food and merchandise will be for sale by more than 33 vendors and food trucks.
LCU Hosting two Family fun Events Halloween Weekend
Halloween is just days away and it is time to rake in the dough, by which I mean candy. Lubbock Christian University is holding their annual Trunk-or-Treat event this year with a little bit of a twist. Every year Lubbock Christian University's Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosts an annual...
Texas Tech is Offering Free Dog Training Classes on Campus
A common theme I see in Lubbock are people getting dogs, especially college kids, and not training their pups whatsoever. Let’s talk about why that’s a problem and how you can fix it. When you get a new dog, there are a few important things you have to...
Lubbock Con 2023 Now Accepting Vendor & Artist Applications
Lubbock-Con, Lubbock's original and local comic convention, is returning in-person on February 25th & 26th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (1501 Mac Davis Lane). Lubbock-con has grown massively since its early days, and is always a very fun, very well-attended event. If you are a vendor or artist of...
Lubbock Restaurant Sparks Viral Outrage With Halloween Decoration
Lubbock's Capital Pizza has sparked a viral outrage due to a Halloween decoration. The story has even made it to TMZ with the spicy and somewhat misleading headline, "JEFFREY DAHMER PIZZA FINGER AND EYEBALL TOPPINGS!?! TX Spot Dishing Controversy" The pizza is not a menu item, but rather, just a...
Governor Greg Abbott Holding Campaign Event In Lubbock On Tuesday
If you are still waiting to hear Texas Governor Greg Abbott address your concerns about the border, the grid, property taxes, school security, and any other issue or issues you want to hear about, you have a chance to see the Governor at a campaign event on Tuesday. Early voting...
One Lubbock-Area School District Named In The Top 25 Best In Texas
Niche recently released its rankings for what they consider the best school districts in the state of Texas. In the Lubbock area, only one district was named in the Top 25 of districts around Texas. Frenship Independent School District was ranked as the 22nd best school district in Texas according...
A Humble Plea for Someone to Open a Dog Restaurant in Lubbock
You’ve heard the plea for a cat café in Lubbock, but what about a dog restaurant?. In case you aren’t familiar, a cat café is a place where you can enjoy yummy drinks, possibly some snacks, all while in the company of adorable and sometimes adoptable cats. This is a trend that originated in Japan, but blew up and has quickly spread around the world.
Two Lubbock Dog Parks Will Be Closed Friday
Lubbock's dog parks are very popular, especially in the mornings and on the weekends. But on Friday, October 21 for most of the day, two of Lubbock's dog parks will be closed in order to maintain them. Years ago when dog parks were being discussed in Lubbock, many citizens asked...
New Cafe At The Museum of Texas Tech Is Out Of This World
Are you looking to enjoy a good cup of coffee and learn about Lubbock? Well, now you can. According to their website "The Museum of Texas Tech University is a diverse and multifaceted cultural resource with six collecting divisions and 8.8 million objects. Collections are comprised of Anthropology, Art, Clothing and Textiles, History, Paleontology, and Natural History. The Museum features nine permanent galleries ranging from 20th and 21st-century art and southwest Indian art to the study of Biodiversity and the Ice Age to a diverse collection of dinosaurs to history. An additional seven galleries offer a mixture of exhibitions curated from the Museum's collections and traveling exhibits from around the world."
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
Take a Lubbock Shelter Dog Out for a Day of Halloween Fun This Saturday
If you don’t already have plans this Saturday or are looking for some fun Halloween activities to do in Lubbock, you should consider participating in the Lubbock Animal Shelter’s 3rd Annual Trick or Treat Around Town. This is an opportunity for you to volunteer and get a shelter...
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport
There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
A Last Minute Evening Plan in Lubbock for Friday, October 21, 2022
If you're looking for something to do tonight by yourself or with some friends, I have a fun plan in mind that I hope someone will enjoy. While I'm usually the type to make plans ahead of time, because I like to know what I’m getting myself into well in advance to properly prepare (shoutout to all of my fellow anxiety-ridden peeps), sometimes the occasional last-minute plan can work out wonderfully. Sometimes you haven’t made a plan, but really want to go out and do something, and today is probably one of those days for you if you’re reading this.
