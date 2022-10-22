Read full article on original website
WTHI
Students get hands-on time with United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local students had the opportunity to learn about the trades on Tuesday. The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners held its annual open house at the training center in Terre Haute. Students from local schools were invited to enjoy some food and...
WTHI
Chances and Services for Youth new initiative
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is taking another step in bettering the lives of the youth in the area. On Tuesday, Chances and Services for the Youth, also known as CASY, hosted Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch to discuss the organizations most recent initiative to help children in Terre Haute.
WTHI
Sullivan high school students get community hands-on experience
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Seniors got some hands-on experience at Sullivan high school on Tuesday. It was senior service project day at the school. That's where seniors split up into small groups throughout the county to do service learning projects. Seniors got out to places like the Sullivan City Pool,...
WTHI
Students in Sullivan learn how to "Make it Real"
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Wabash Valley students got some practice for after graduation. First-year students at Sullivan High School participated in the "Make it Real" event. Students are given jobs and have to learn how to manage their fake income with bills. They also learn more...
Maurizio’s Pizza helping remember Matt Luecking
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local restaurant is remembering the life of a late local radio DJ. It has been six years since Matt Luecking of Terre Haute was killed. One way his memory continues to live on is with the Blessed For Another Day: Matt Luecking Memorial Endowment Fund which is managed by […]
wbiw.com
Ten high school seniors were selected as finalists for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 10 high school seniors have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. The finalists will be honored at the Community Foundation’s Annual Report to the Community on Tuesday,...
vincennespbs.org
Rivet Students Evacuated
A reported incident caused a Vincennes school to be evacuated this morning. Vincennes Rivet Middle-High school students were evacuated from the school on Barnett Street this morning. Parents were informed of the incident around 9:45-am via an automated phone call from school officials. The statement said that an incident had...
WTHI
The Hymera community is coming together to raise money for the local library
HYMERA, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley library was in jeopardy of closing, but now the Hymera community is stepping up to save it!. On Sunday, the Hymera Community library hosted a Neptune Foods Jonah Fish Sandwich Fundraiser. The library has been serving the residents of Sullivan for nearly 40...
“It only takes one,” local foster family shares their journey
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local foster family is sharing their story in hopes it will inspire others to foster, as thousands of kids in Indiana are still in need of a foster home. According to Indiana Mentor, a local foster care agency, around 5,000 kids still need a placement into a foster home. “It […]
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
WTHI
New event center opens in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
WTHI
This Terre Haute charity is gearing up for the holiday season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A charity group is prepping for Christmas in Terre Haute. The Catholic Charities Christmas Store held registration for Christmas shopping on Monday. The Christmas Store is located at 1440 Locust Street. The store offers clothing, toys, and other household items. People could register for a...
Indiana Daily Student
Unhoused encampment evictions raise questions, force occupants to move elsewhere
Police and county officials, along with a hired firm from Indianapolis, cleared an unhoused encampment Oct. 6 off public Monroe County land south of Second Street. This removal is one of several in the past year as the city and county has continuously cleared camps, forcing those who are unhoused to relocate.
WTHI
Students' Test Scores dropped due to the pandemic
PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - The Covid-19 pandemic has caused some learning setbacks for children across the country. According to the "National Assessment of Educational Progress," "No states saw notable improvements in their average test scores." Some of the biggest drops were in math and reading. Melissa Cary is a first-grade...
WTHI
Time is almost up to take the community census - here's what you need to know
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday is Community Census Day. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce encourages Terre Haute residents to take a sentiment survey. They first sent out this survey back in April and had great results. The plan is to conduct this survey every six months. This survey...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 17 to October 22
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 17, 2022 to October 22, 2022. Meadow’s Café, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food items in cooler held past 7 days. Establishments with No Violations. Bar...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball program, Mike Woodson make strong impression on 2024 5-star Asa Newell
For the second time in four months, class of 2024 5-star forward Asa Newell was in Bloomington for a visit, this time for a long weekend with the whole family. The energy on the IU campus was a bit different this time with the students in town. And seemingly everyone...
WTHI
Linton nursing home wants to know what you think of its rebranding efforts
LINTON. Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley nursing home is looking for your input. Glenburn Home in Linton is surveying the community. The home hopes to get feedback about its rebranding process. You can give your opinions on the home's logo and brand recognition. Check out this link to let...
Indiana basketball player preview: Nathan Childress
Indiana basketball begins the 2022-23 season in two weeks (14 days) and we continue to preview the Hoosiers roster for this exciting season. Next on the list is junior forward, Nathan Childress. Nathan Childress | 6’6″ 212lbs | Junior Forward. The Academic All-Big Ten honoree from last season...
