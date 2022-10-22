ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Chances and Services for Youth new initiative

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is taking another step in bettering the lives of the youth in the area. On Tuesday, Chances and Services for the Youth, also known as CASY, hosted Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch to discuss the organizations most recent initiative to help children in Terre Haute.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Sullivan high school students get community hands-on experience

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Seniors got some hands-on experience at Sullivan high school on Tuesday. It was senior service project day at the school. That's where seniors split up into small groups throughout the county to do service learning projects. Seniors got out to places like the Sullivan City Pool,...
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Students in Sullivan learn how to "Make it Real"

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Wabash Valley students got some practice for after graduation. First-year students at Sullivan High School participated in the "Make it Real" event. Students are given jobs and have to learn how to manage their fake income with bills. They also learn more...
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Maurizio’s Pizza helping remember Matt Luecking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local restaurant is remembering the life of a late local radio DJ. It has been six years since Matt Luecking of Terre Haute was killed. One way his memory continues to live on is with the Blessed For Another Day: Matt Luecking Memorial Endowment Fund which is managed by […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Rivet Students Evacuated

A reported incident caused a Vincennes school to be evacuated this morning. Vincennes Rivet Middle-High school students were evacuated from the school on Barnett Street this morning. Parents were informed of the incident around 9:45-am via an automated phone call from school officials. The statement said that an incident had...
VINCENNES, IN
WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

New event center opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
MARSHALL, IL
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

This Terre Haute charity is gearing up for the holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A charity group is prepping for Christmas in Terre Haute. The Catholic Charities Christmas Store held registration for Christmas shopping on Monday. The Christmas Store is located at 1440 Locust Street. The store offers clothing, toys, and other household items. People could register for a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Students' Test Scores dropped due to the pandemic

PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - The Covid-19 pandemic has caused some learning setbacks for children across the country. According to the "National Assessment of Educational Progress," "No states saw notable improvements in their average test scores." Some of the biggest drops were in math and reading. Melissa Cary is a first-grade...
PARIS, IL
FanSided

Indiana basketball player preview: Nathan Childress

Indiana basketball begins the 2022-23 season in two weeks (14 days) and we continue to preview the Hoosiers roster for this exciting season. Next on the list is junior forward, Nathan Childress. Nathan Childress | 6’6″ 212lbs | Junior Forward. The Academic All-Big Ten honoree from last season...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy