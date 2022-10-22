ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

Westword

Denver Sculpture Honored Emmett Till Fifty Years Ago...but the City Gave It Up

On October 21, a towering bronze sculpture honoring Emmett Till, the fourteen-year-old Chicago boy who was lynched for daring to talk to a white woman on a trip to the South in 1955, was dedicated in Greenwood, Mississippi, forty miles from where Till was kidnapped, then tortured and killed by two white men who were acquitted of murder in under two hours by an all-white jury.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Anonymously drop off unused or expired medications on Oct. 29

Since becoming an emergency physician in 2013, Don Stader said he has seen a tremendous and overwhelming increase in drug overdoses, especially opioids. “We know that the number one reason why people are exposed to opioids is often through friends and family who have opioids leftover,” said Stader, an emergency and addiction medicine physician who works at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Afghan and Ukrainian refugees meet for job fair in Aurora

It's no secret that a lot of employers are looking for people to work for them. Well, it just so happens that a lot of recent refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine are looking for work. Both sides met at the Community College of Aurora on Saturday to get down to business. One of those job seekers was Sediqa. Just one month ago she moved to the United States, and she says so far things are going well. The only thing she was missing was a job to provide for herself. That's why she attended a Hiring Fair for Newcomers hosted by Welcome.us....
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
i-70scout.com

Denver Sheriff Department Learns of Scammers Using Names and Ranks of Current Personnel

DENVER –The Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) is urging the community to be vigilant regarding another telephone impersonation scam. The impersonator in the most recent cases is using real names and ranks of current DSD sworn personnel. It has been reported that the impersonator will tell the victim they were served a subpoena and failed to appear in court resulting in a fine, and they are subject to arrest if they do not comply and send money via Venmo or CashApp. The victim is then instructed not to speak about the case as there is a gag order issued from the judge. They additionally demanded a signature and a “signature verification fee” from the victim.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Hops n Drops opens in Ranch

Highlands Ranch is the next community Hops n Drops is calling home in Colorado. The casual eatery, known for its ice cold beer and cocktails, opened its third location in the state between Chipotle and Panera off of South University Boulevard on Oct. 20. “We look for neighborhoods,” and Highlands...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
horseandrider.com

Making a Comeback After Losing Everything in the Colorado Fires

Colorado Wild Fires Didn’t Stop Lisa Young from Becoming a Champion. As longtime equestrian Lisa Young geared up for a new year and another show season with her horse, everything changed. On December 30th, 2021, a fire broke out in Boulder, Colorado that quickly spread to become one of the largest and most devastating wildfires in the state’s history. Unfortunately, like thousands of others, Lisa and her home were in the path of the Marshall Fire.
BOULDER, CO

