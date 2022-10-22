It's no secret that a lot of employers are looking for people to work for them. Well, it just so happens that a lot of recent refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine are looking for work. Both sides met at the Community College of Aurora on Saturday to get down to business. One of those job seekers was Sediqa. Just one month ago she moved to the United States, and she says so far things are going well. The only thing she was missing was a job to provide for herself. That's why she attended a Hiring Fair for Newcomers hosted by Welcome.us....

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO