FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RTD discontinues Aurora R Line shuttle bus serviceHeather WillardAurora, CO
Road work causes major traffic delays in Lone TreeNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Denver’s prairie dogs: Pests or precious pups?David HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora homeless compromise backfiresDavid HeitzAurora, CO
10 mistakes tourists make when they come to DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Westword
Denver Sculpture Honored Emmett Till Fifty Years Ago...but the City Gave It Up
On October 21, a towering bronze sculpture honoring Emmett Till, the fourteen-year-old Chicago boy who was lynched for daring to talk to a white woman on a trip to the South in 1955, was dedicated in Greenwood, Mississippi, forty miles from where Till was kidnapped, then tortured and killed by two white men who were acquitted of murder in under two hours by an all-white jury.
Parents react to Jeffco’s closure of 16 schools
Jefferson County parents and students voiced their opinions Monday night over the proposed plan to consolidate and close 16 elementary schools in the district.
highlandsranchherald.net
Anonymously drop off unused or expired medications on Oct. 29
Since becoming an emergency physician in 2013, Don Stader said he has seen a tremendous and overwhelming increase in drug overdoses, especially opioids. “We know that the number one reason why people are exposed to opioids is often through friends and family who have opioids leftover,” said Stader, an emergency and addiction medicine physician who works at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
Peace, Love, and Little Donuts Says “Peace Out” to Fort Collins
When the clock strikes 5 p.m. on Halloween night, there will be one less donut shop in the city of Fort Collins. An email was sent today from Peace, Love, and Little Donuts that is leaving a donut hole piece of our hearts missing. Peace, Love, and Little Donuts sent...
Afghan and Ukrainian refugees meet for job fair in Aurora
It's no secret that a lot of employers are looking for people to work for them. Well, it just so happens that a lot of recent refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine are looking for work. Both sides met at the Community College of Aurora on Saturday to get down to business. One of those job seekers was Sediqa. Just one month ago she moved to the United States, and she says so far things are going well. The only thing she was missing was a job to provide for herself. That's why she attended a Hiring Fair for Newcomers hosted by Welcome.us....
Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy co-founder banned from DPS property
DENVER — A parent and coach well-known in the community for his activism has been banned from district property by Denver Public Schools (DPS). Brandon Pryor is also a co-founder of the Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy and was a volunteer football coach for the Far Northeast Warriors. He...
Denver to Receive a New Wendy’s Location
The square-patty propagator will soon open a drive-through location on Colorado Boulevard
lamarledger.com
Human composting facilities, the first since Colorado law change, offer unique burial option
A 50,000-square-foot warehouse housed in a gray, nondescript building in Montbello sat empty Thursday, but by mid-next year, it will be transformed into the latest — and largest — Denver-area facility where human bodies can be composted. The building will have places where families can hold ceremonies for...
Little Man Ice Cream employee being evaluated after disappearance
An employee from the popular Denver ice cream shop, Little Man Ice Cream, was reported missing Monday, but Denver police said he has been found and is being evaluated.
Suspect pleads guilty in connection with death of elderly Lakewood man
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One of three people charged in connection with the death of an elderly Jefferson County man pleaded guilty in the case. Jay Griffith was initially charged with four counts related to the death of 81-year-old Gail Wilson, who was reported missing by family members on Nov. 1.
Conservative radio host says DougCo parents are concerned about woke ideology
The original article stated Monson was responsible for accusing the district of alienating parents and indoctrinating students with “woke” ideology through its curriculum when her quote in the guide says that parents are the ones who are concerned.
Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
Suspicious person reported near elementary school in Aurora
A suspicious person near Village East Elementary School in Aurora has police responding and staying in the area "out of an abundance of caution."
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
Colorado To Pay Victims of Marshall Fire $6 Million
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a grant for the state of Colorado. The state will use the grant to directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire. The Marshall Fire ignited on December 30, 2021. It started as a grass fire in...
List: Denver Public Schools recommends 10 school closures
Denver Public Schools has announced the list of 10 elementary and middle schools that will close as the district faces major declines in enrollment.
i-70scout.com
Denver Sheriff Department Learns of Scammers Using Names and Ranks of Current Personnel
DENVER –The Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) is urging the community to be vigilant regarding another telephone impersonation scam. The impersonator in the most recent cases is using real names and ranks of current DSD sworn personnel. It has been reported that the impersonator will tell the victim they were served a subpoena and failed to appear in court resulting in a fine, and they are subject to arrest if they do not comply and send money via Venmo or CashApp. The victim is then instructed not to speak about the case as there is a gag order issued from the judge. They additionally demanded a signature and a “signature verification fee” from the victim.
highlandsranchherald.net
Hops n Drops opens in Ranch
Highlands Ranch is the next community Hops n Drops is calling home in Colorado. The casual eatery, known for its ice cold beer and cocktails, opened its third location in the state between Chipotle and Panera off of South University Boulevard on Oct. 20. “We look for neighborhoods,” and Highlands...
horseandrider.com
Making a Comeback After Losing Everything in the Colorado Fires
Colorado Wild Fires Didn’t Stop Lisa Young from Becoming a Champion. As longtime equestrian Lisa Young geared up for a new year and another show season with her horse, everything changed. On December 30th, 2021, a fire broke out in Boulder, Colorado that quickly spread to become one of the largest and most devastating wildfires in the state’s history. Unfortunately, like thousands of others, Lisa and her home were in the path of the Marshall Fire.
