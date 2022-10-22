Read full article on original website
Red Raiders Take Down The Mountaineers 48-10 For Homecoming Win
It appeared to be a nice easy win for the Red Raiders over the Mountaineers on Saturday, but maybe things could have been different for West Virginia. Even though the Red Raiders jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, Neal Brown's team still had their chances to get back in the game. So, when did that end, and when was it clear that the Red Raiders were going to pick up win number four on the season?
Morton Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton was tabbed the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday following his second 300-yard performance in the Red Raiders’ 48-10 rout of West Virginia. It is the first career weekly honor for Morton, who became only the...
Tech Finishes 4th at Jim West Challenge
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Led by strong performances from freshman Shannon Tan and Chiara Horder, the Texas Tech women's golf program finished fourth at the Jim West Challenge hosted by Texas State at the Kissing Tree Golf Club. For the second straight event, Tan was Texas Tech's highest finisher,...
