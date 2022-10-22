ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball's scrimmage with Illinois

Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tuneup before the regular season.
Dear Jayhawks,

There has never been a better time to be a Kansas Jayhawk. The combination of our tradition and trajectory, along with the awe-inspiring support from our university leadership, fans and alumni, signifies there is no limit on the potential of Kansas Athletics. In that spirit, it is with great excitement...
🏐 Jayhawks Travel to Fort Worth for TCU Match

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-5 (5-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 10-9 (5-3 Big 12) TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday (October 26) at 6 p.m. CT in Schollmaier Arena. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Quick Hits.
⚽️ Beyer Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas senior defender Lia Beyer was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday. The Big 12 award is the first of Beyer’s career. Beyer scored her first career goal and the game-tying goal in last Friday’s match at...
🏈 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Set for Six-Day Selection

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ game time against Oklahoma State on November 5 will be selected via a six-day selection, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game time and broadcast announcement will come either Saturday night or Sunday morning. The matchup between Kansas and Oklahoma State will...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
👻 Jayhawk SAAC to Host "Crimson and Boo" on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas student-athletes will trade in their uniforms for their best Halloween costumes as they team up with Just Food to put on some Halloween fun for Lawrence families at the Booth Family Hall of Athletics on Friday, October 28. The event, hosted by the Kansas Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), will run from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
Billionaire donates $4M to Topeka non-profit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local non-profit has received a large gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The Sunflower Foundation announced the novelist gifted $4 million to the organization to help in their efforts to support rural communities. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. […]
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
Accident cleared on I-57 North

Update at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 The Illinois State Police said the traffic backup on northbound I-57 is now clear as of 11:15 a.m. “Crews will be on scene today working in the right lane in the construction zone removing the turned over truck tractor semi-trailer for the majority of the day,” officials […]
