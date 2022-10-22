Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball's scrimmage with Illinois
Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tuneup before the regular season.
kuathletics.com
Dear Jayhawks,
There has never been a better time to be a Kansas Jayhawk. The combination of our tradition and trajectory, along with the awe-inspiring support from our university leadership, fans and alumni, signifies there is no limit on the potential of Kansas Athletics. In that spirit, it is with great excitement...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Jayhawks Travel to Fort Worth for TCU Match
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-5 (5-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 10-9 (5-3 Big 12) TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday (October 26) at 6 p.m. CT in Schollmaier Arena. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Quick Hits.
No. 23 Illinois puts versatility on display in opener with E. Illinois
No. 23 Illinois gets a chance to reveal a new identity in its season opener with Eastern Illinois. Gone is
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Beyer Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas senior defender Lia Beyer was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday. The Big 12 award is the first of Beyer’s career. Beyer scored her first career goal and the game-tying goal in last Friday’s match at...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Set for Six-Day Selection
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ game time against Oklahoma State on November 5 will be selected via a six-day selection, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game time and broadcast announcement will come either Saturday night or Sunday morning. The matchup between Kansas and Oklahoma State will...
Daily Digest | Updated Illini bowl projections; Near-perfect night for Dosunmu
Illinois sophomore sharpshooter Luke Goode will miss a significant portion of the season after suffering a bone fracture in his left foot during Saturday’s scrimmage against Kansas in St. Louis, Illinois announced on Monday. Goode will undergo surgery on Friday, and his return date is “to be determined,” Illinois...
kuathletics.com
🏀 McCullar Named to the 2023 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Kansas senior Kevin McCullar is one of 20 named to the 2023 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since 2018 the Illini will head to Nebraska for a game in which fans are in attendance at Memorial Stadium. Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters knows the environment can be tough after learning that while a player at Colorado. He also knows that big plays from the opposing team can silence a crowd.
klkntv.com
Huskers, Illinois football game set to air on Channel 8 this Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska football game against No. 17 Illinois will air on ABC and Channel 8 on Saturday, according to the Huskers’ website. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The Huskers (3-4 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) are coming off a bye week and a loss...
kuathletics.com
Kansas Athletics Announces Strategic Plan, ‘To the Stars’ to Navigate Changing Landscape
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics unveiled its strategic plan on Wednesday, which will serve as a roadmap to future success in an everchanging world of college athletics. The title of the strategic plan is the phrase “To the Stars”, which is a nod to the Kansas state motto, “Ad Astra per Aspera” – to the stars through difficulties.
kuathletics.com
👻 Jayhawk SAAC to Host "Crimson and Boo" on Friday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas student-athletes will trade in their uniforms for their best Halloween costumes as they team up with Just Food to put on some Halloween fun for Lawrence families at the Booth Family Hall of Athletics on Friday, October 28. The event, hosted by the Kansas Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), will run from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Billionaire donates $4M to Topeka non-profit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local non-profit has received a large gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The Sunflower Foundation announced the novelist gifted $4 million to the organization to help in their efforts to support rural communities. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. […]
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
Accident cleared on I-57 North
Update at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 The Illinois State Police said the traffic backup on northbound I-57 is now clear as of 11:15 a.m. “Crews will be on scene today working in the right lane in the construction zone removing the turned over truck tractor semi-trailer for the majority of the day,” officials […]
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
Comments / 0