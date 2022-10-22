Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
A look at the salaries of 2 LA City Council members involved in racist conversation
They're among three lawmakers who were recorded talking in racist terms. And though they've been stripped of assignments and haven't been attending meetings, they're still collecting hefty paychecks.
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council set to consider censuring Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council is set to vote Wednesday on whether to censure Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo for their role in the City Hall racism scandal. “In most people’s memories, it’s the first time there has been a censure motion...
Veteran L.A. County DA granted deposition of Gascón chief of staff
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the election of District Attorney George Gascón, can depose Gascón’s chief of staff, a judge ruled.
mynewsla.com
Gascon Recall Backers Seek Expedited Hearing Over Signature Count Shortfall
Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon want an expedited hearing on their efforts to force the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to allow them to review the thousands of signatures that were declared invalid in August, thwarting their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
Marquita Thomas vehemently denies she was asked to resign for fundraising with Chamber database
Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources, one of whom is an LGBTQ Chamber member told WEHOville that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
RivCo DA criticizes decision to dismiss over 200 criminal cases due to lack of available courtrooms
Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is criticizing judges' decisions to dismiss criminal cases based on a lack of available trial courtrooms. According to the DA's office, since Oct. 10, Superior Court judges have dismissed over 200 cases countywide. The dismissed cases range from misdemeanors to felonies with many types of crimes, however, officials added The post RivCo DA criticizes decision to dismiss over 200 criminal cases due to lack of available courtrooms appeared first on KESQ.
seattlemedium.com
Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness
In Los Angeles, City Council President Nury Martinez resigned both her council presidency and, later, her council seat after someone leaked vile racist sentiments that she shared with members of a Latinx cabal that included fellow Council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo. Also present was Ron Herrera, the now-resigned president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. As of this writing, de Leon and Cedillo have retained their seats, but Martinez’s goose was cooked when President Joe Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and dozens of others condemned her racist comments and those who concurred with them with their silence.
LA mayor's race: Rep. Bass accuses Caruso of conning voters over his plan to fix homelessness
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass called Rick Caruso's homelessness housing plan a "con" that voters should not be fooled by.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
Gov. Newsom responds to antisemitic incidents throughout Los Angeles County
Following a weekend where several antisemitic incidents occurred throughout the Southland, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement condemning the actions. On Saturday, members of a group stood on an overpass above the 405 Freeway, performing Nazi salutes behind a banner that read "Kanye was right about the Jews." The message comes on the heels of rapper Kanye West's multi-week attack on the Jewish community.Less than 24 hours later, many Angelenos living in Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Westwood woke to find fliers containing messages of antisemitic hate in their front yards. The messages were inside of plastic bags, weighed down with...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
spectrumnews1.com
Morning Briefing: Councilman de León not excused from meetings; Scott Peterson moved off death row; Adidas drops Kanye
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. Despite the chilly start, temperatures will hover slightly below average for another day. Onshore flow and slightly cooler conditions will arrive Wednesday. Another Santa Ana event looks to set up shop late Wednesday into Thursday. Get your 7-day forecast: LA...
KTLA.com
‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles
Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
indybay.org
Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez
Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
Recent attacks by homeless individuals in L.A. a symptom of a broader issue, homeless advocate says
Recent random attacks by homeless people have left some concerned for their safety on the streets of Los Angeles. One homeless man was arrested and faces murder charges after he allegedly stabbed multiple people in Long Beach on Oct. 14. A woman also spent time recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a homeless man allegedly […]
El Monte police chief dies due to ‘health issues’
The chief of the El Monte Police Department died Monday due to “health issues,” officials announced. Chief Ben Lowry began his career in law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2000, and transitioned to the El Monte Police Department in 2002. He was appointed interim police chief last December, and was made […]
2urbangirls.com
Gardena gang member faces sentencing in federal racketeering case
LOS ANGELES- One of three members of a Gardena street gang charged in the death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in front of his home faces sentencing Tuesday for gun possession. Jesus “Rowdy” Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of three...
Fliers Found Blaming Jews for Gun Control, Hate Banners Draped on Overpass, Both in L.A. Area
Police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in a Southern California community that placed the blame for gun control efforts on Jews, authorities said Sunday. The flyers were left in an area of Beverly Hills, north of Sunset Boulevard, according to Sgt. Scott Dibble of the Beverly...
Whistleblower's lawsuit over LASD K-9's death highlights alleged discrepancies in investigation
In the aftermath of a Los Angeles County sheriff's K-9's hot car death, a whistleblower's lawsuit has highlighted alleged discrepancies into the investigation.
