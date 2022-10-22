Read full article on original website
Video shows moments after bear attacked a woman in Chelan County
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — New video shows Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers working to contain a bear and her cubs after the animal attacked a woman in Leavenworth over the weekend. The woman was attacked from behind after letting her dog out to play early Saturday morning,...
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
Bear cubs sheltered in Lynnwood, mother euthanized after attack
The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
MyNorthwest.com
Wildlife expert: ‘Woke’ politics to blame for Leavenworth bear attack
A woman is recovering at a Wenatchee hospital after she was attacked by a bear in a downtown Leavenworth park Saturday morning – and one local wildlife expert says “woke” politics is partly to blame for the encounter. The incident, according to The Outdoor Line host Tom...
Washington wildlife agents kill black bear that hurt woman
Wildlife authorities in Washington state killed a black bear Saturday after it charged and injured a woman near a downtown park in the Bavarian-styled town of Leavenworth. The woman had let out her dog at around 7 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was being treated at a hospital.
kpq.com
Man Freed For Time Served In Chelan County Felony Voyeurism Case
An army sergeant charged with two felony voyeurism counts in Chelan County is free after being given credit for time served Friday. Steven Jacob Olsen, 32, went to jail the same day he pleaded guilty in early August and served about two-and-a-half months of a four-month term. Olsen was accused...
q13fox.com
Woman recovering after an early morning bear attack in Leavenworth
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in Leavenworth Saturday morning. Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) say a woman was letting her dog outside at around 7:00 a.m. when a black bear charged at her. Officials say the attack happened outside of her home, which is adjacent to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island.
KHQ Right Now
Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes
METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
KOMO News
Snohomish County seeing uptick in business following reopening of US-2
GOLD BAR, Wash. — Businesses in Gold Bar are getting much-needed rain after the Bolt Creek Fire filled the area with wildfire smoke. The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 14,766 acres and is 51% contained according to Northwest Region-Department of Natural Resources Washington. Devon Wetzel, the co-owner of The...
Okanogan County sheriff deputy cheers with daughter for Senior Night
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash — An Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputy busted a move Friday night to cheer alongside his daughter for Senior Night. Deputy Tony Marchand grabbed the pom-poms and hopped on the field to cheer with the Okanogan High School cheerleaders. His wife Alicia Connell said when...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: The Cressey Family of Lynnwood and Edmonds, Part 4
You can read Part 1 of this series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here. Soon after Lewis Cressey arrived in South Snohomish County, his name became a familiar one. Through the years, the Cressey name remained well known in connection with Lynnwood, and because of this, on July 30, 1953, the Cressey family was honored in a Special Progress Edition of Lynnwood’s newspaper The Reporter. Shown here sometime in the early 1920s are Lewis and Ruth Cressey, with their children, Charles, Rachel and little Thelma.
KING-5
Korean hot dogs are a texture sensation at this Snohomish County restaurant
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Introducing the snack you might have been missing all your life: a breaded hot dog, topped with sugar. It’s the featured item on the menu at Seoul HotDog in Lynnwood. "In Korea, it’s a must do. 99.9% must have sugar powder,” said owner A Ram...
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident
Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
Bolt Creek Fire team completes containment strategy, will withdraw
The incident management team of wide-ranging officials fighting the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish will withdraw on Saturday morning, fire officials said. The decision comes as winds blow smoke westward and forecasters predict two weather systems carrying precipitation for the region over the weekend. Fire officials expect nearly two inches of rain by Saturday morning.
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
kpq.com
Wenatchee City Council Looks At $10 Upgrade To Convention Center
The Wenatchee City Council is looking at designs for a $10 million renovation and upgrade to the city's convention center. Most of the money will be spent on a new building, which will add an additional 4,500 feet of meeting space to the complex. Council Member Linda Herald is also...
Rain washes away smoke as weather cools down this weekend
After thick smoke clogged the skies, stifling Seattleites’ lungs with unhealthy air, the haze that has been hanging over the city for the past few weeks is starting to clear. The air quality is improved for most of the area Friday morning, according to the Washington Smoke Blog, with...
North Bend to conserve water during driest weather in decades
The extremely dry weather has prompted the City of North Bend to order more water conservation until further notice, restricting landscape irrigation. Starting this Thursday, Oct. 20, Stage 2 of the city’s Water Conservation Ordinance goes into effect, with restrictions ranging from how often and when residents can irrigate their lawns to water served at restaurants only on request.
$275M verdict for toxic exposures at Washington school
A jury in King County has awarded $275 million to ten students and parents who say they suffered serious neurological injuries from chemical exposure at a school northeast of Seattle. The lawsuit against Bayer Pharmaceuticals is the fourth to result in a multimillion-dollar verdict, The Seattle Times reported. The company...
