Woman Finds 'Secret Room' Hidden in Back of Closet While Viewing Houses
A woman was in a state of shock after finding a "secret room" hidden in the back of a closet as she toured houses with her parents. Ava Headrick was viewing a property in the east end of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, when she peered inside a bedroom closet. The...
'My wife isn't deceased, she's in the front room!' Couple were left without money for weeks after their bank told them they were both DEAD
A husband and wife were left without access to any money for weeks after both being told by their bank that the other was dead. Ben Gibson, 63, was 'furious' after being told that his 65-year-old wife Gill was dead when he called the bank up about a card problem.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Woman finds the cremated remains of 13 people after winning the contents of two abandoned storage units
A WOMAN in Alabama has found the remains of over a dozen people after buying the contents of two abandoned storage units. Rebekah bought two storage units for $30 at a mobile storage facility. After winning the units and their contents she brought them home to Baldwin County, Alabama. She...
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
A couple used the empty Florida mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks of almost $10 million, report says
Carlos Castañeda and Genesis Martusciello fled Venezuela for Miami and set up a scheme that netted them millions, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Cash machine starts dishing out DOUBLE amounts of money as police are called in to break up crowds
A town erupted in chaos after a faulty ATM machine started malfunctioning and spitting out 'free money'. Crowds quickly gathered around the machine on Charleston Drive in Dundee, Scotland, on Tuesday. Police were called and officers broke up a group of people at around 4.29pm. One witness told The Courier...
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
Texas woman tricks 'porch pirate' by leaving fake package filled with dirty diapers - only for thief to take revenge by smearing her door with them, then dumping cow manure on her car
A Texas mom tricked a serial porch pirate into stealing a fake delivery filled with dirty diapers - only for him to return and smear them on her door in revenge. Gabriela O'Hearn, from Austin, was further horrified to find that half an hour later the thief came back with a 'giant bag of cow manure' in a second act of revenge.
Grim new details emerge as it's revealed suitcases containing the bodies of children, 5, and 10, were moved just a year before their discovery in storage unit auction
More grisly details are emerging in the horrifying case of children's remains found in suitcases that spent four years sitting in New Zealand storage units. The remains of a boy and girl, aged five and 10, were only discovered after a unit's contents were online auctioned to a family earlier this year, who opened the suitcases at their home in August.
Couple stole from hurricane-damaged condos, and left a child in car, Florida cops say
A couple are accused of stealing from Hurricane Ian-battered apartments in Collier County and they brought along a small child, deputies said.
iheart.com
Man Used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers To Change $1 Bills Into $100: Officials
A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty in relation to a counterfeiting charge stemming from allegations that he used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, printers and other items to turn $1 bills into $100 bills, MassLive.com reports. Victor Cardona, 34, pleaded guilty to one charge of counterfeiting U.S. currency in relation to his...
Girl, 14, is arrested for emptying her grandmother's safe and handing out $10,000 in cash to her classmates - and cops have only recovered $700!
A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother, officials said. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each, according to an arrest report. Summerfield is about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.
Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
Postal worker stole nearly $400,000 in tax refund checks from mail in Florida, feds say
The worker stole around 40 checks intended for Florida residents, according to the Department of Justice.
Chilling surveillance shows well-dressed bespectacled man armed with a MACHETE knocking on a number of doors in Florida neighborhood before mysteriously vanishing
Residents of a Florida neighborhood have captured chilling surveillance footage of a well-dressed man knocking on doors with a machete. Video shows a bald, clean-shaven man with glasses, a tucked-in collared shirt complete with a tie and dress pants walking up to one Lauderhill home around 5.30am Monday morning. He...
Forest Service Employee Arrested After Controlled Burn Gets Out of Control
A U.S. Forest Service “burn boss” was arrested Wednesday after a controlled burn escaped and incinerated 20 acres of land belonging to a cattle rancher, authorities said Wednesday. In Oregon, Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said the 39-year-old employee was arrested on suspicion of reckless burning over the incident. Controlled burns are supposed to help prevent or contain wildfires. McKinley on Thursday said the arrest was the first of its kind carried out by his office. He added that the burn boss was acting in an official capacity at the time of the blaze but could still be held responsible. “In my line of work, if I pull the trigger on my gun, which I can do in the course of duty, I’m still held accountable for every bullet that goes downrange,” McKinley said.Read it at Reuters
Dramatic moment trapped elderly couple and their caretaker are rescued by sheriff's deputy and hero delivery driver - after their car overturned and became submerged in Florida canal
A sheriff's deputy was responding to a call when he came across an overturned car in a muddy canal - with a delivery driver in the water rescuing people trapped inside. An elderly couple and their caretaker were stuck in the car after it flipped on October 8 and became partially submerged in the Florida canal.
Details emerge about stolen convertible found buried in yard of mansion
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, authorities finished excavating the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud.After days of digging, the car was completely unearthed this weekend, CBS Bay Area reported.The convertible Mercedes Benz, filled with bags of unused concrete, was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, reading a statement from police.Although cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains on Thursday, none had...
Armed police destroy dog after two women are brutally mauled by the violent animal: Man, 29, is arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act
Two women have been taken to hospital after they were mauled by a dangerous dog which escaped from a nearby property. Armed police rushed to the scene on Shakespeare Road in Oldham, Greater Manchester, about 10am on Saturday. The 'aggressive' dog was destroyed by specialist police at the scene. Greater...
