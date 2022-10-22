A U.S. Forest Service “burn boss” was arrested Wednesday after a controlled burn escaped and incinerated 20 acres of land belonging to a cattle rancher, authorities said Wednesday. In Oregon, Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said the 39-year-old employee was arrested on suspicion of reckless burning over the incident. Controlled burns are supposed to help prevent or contain wildfires. McKinley on Thursday said the arrest was the first of its kind carried out by his office. He added that the burn boss was acting in an official capacity at the time of the blaze but could still be held responsible. “In my line of work, if I pull the trigger on my gun, which I can do in the course of duty, I’m still held accountable for every bullet that goes downrange,” McKinley said.Read it at Reuters

OREGON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO